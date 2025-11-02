2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions

Believe it or not, we’re already halfway through the 2025 NFL season. That means, with the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday (November 4), we’re fully entering 2026 NFL Draft season. Even though we here at NFL Spin Zone have been in 2026 NFL Draft mode since the Spring, but that’s neither here nor there.

Now, we have actual on-field results to react to, and needs are becoming clearer every single week for even some of the best teams in the league. In this 2026 NFL Mock Draft, we’re going to take a look at not only the first round but the first two rounds of the draft and project where some of the top prospects in college football could land if the season ended today.

This 2026 NFL mock draft features a bunch of quarterbacks going within the top 20 picks, and a surprise player jumping all the way into the top two overall. We’ve got a lot to unpack, so let’s get right to it.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: New QB Skyrocketing into Top 3 Overall

1. New Orleans Saints: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

There is no question that the New Orleans Saints are on the cusp of anointing a new franchise quarterback. We’ve already seen them bench Spencer Rattler in favor of second-round rookie Tyler Shough, and obviously, that’s the first step toward potentially using next year’s top pick at the position. We’ll see what Shough can do for the rest of this season, but barring something miraculous, the top pick should be a new QB. And Fernando Mendoza has been exactly as advertised this season.

2. New York Jets: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

One of the hottest risers in the 2026 NFL Draft process right now is Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who went from being an intriguing potential Day 2 selection to the betting favorite as the #1 overall pick. There’s obviously plenty of competition for the QB1 distinction at this point in the process, but Simpson has done his part to make a case this season, and the Jets need a fresh start at the position. The Justin Fields investment did not work out.

3. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

Nobody needs more pieces right now around the league than the Tennessee Titans. The Titans have their presumptive QB1 going forward with Cam Ward, but even with this year being an “evaluation” year for Ward, it’s hard to see the evaluation being all that clean with the lack of talent around him. Although you want to get him help on the offensive line and some more weapons, getting stronger defensively is also essential. The Titans get their top defensive player on the board here.

4. Miami Dolphins: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

After letting go of general manager Chris Grier, the rumors of a rebuild aren’t going to quiet down in Miami whatsoever. Everyone is going to be monitoring this team very closely at the NFL trade deadline with players like Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and more potentially on the block. Regardless if they hold onto Waddle, the injury to Tyreek Hill has exposed another need at receiver for the long haul. Jordyn Tyson is emerging as the clear WR1 in next year’s class.