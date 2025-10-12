2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions

49. Los Angeles Rams - Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The Los Angeles Rams may have found their heir apparent to Matthew Stafford in Garrett Nussmeier in the second round. Stafford is still playing at a high level, but he’s also pushing 40 years old, so the Rams have to get serious about this position at some point.

50. Houston Texans - Justice Haynes, RB, Michigan

Now tackling the running back room, it does not seem like Joe Mixon is going to be much of a factor in 2025, and Nick Chubb is nothing special anymore. The Texans do have Woody Marks, but they could use another player, so Justice Haynes could end up having a huge workload in his rookie season.

51. Denver Broncos - Zane Durant, DT, Penn State

Denver’s defensive line is still among the best in the NFL. Teams that sustain success in this league are strong at QB and are stout in the trenches. Denver grabbed a long-term solution at tight end in the first round and address their trenches here in Round 2.

52. Los Angeles Chargers - Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

As crazy as it might sound, the LA Chargers could use their first four picks in the 2026 NFL Draft along the offensive line, and it would not be a bad idea, but that isn’t usually something we see teams do, so LA addresses their secondary, a unit that isn’t all that talented.

53. Minnesota Vikings - Tyreak Sapp, EDGE, Florida

The Minnesota Vikings continue investing in the right positions and adding key talent around JJ McCarthy, who I would have to assume is their starting QB when the 2026 NFL Season rolls around.

54. Seattle Seahawks - Kevin Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Sam Darnold on the Seattle Seahawks might be a long-term solution that both sides can succeed with, so giving him another weapon would be a wise idea, as Mike Macdonald is always going to have that defense playing well.

55. New England Patriots - Eric Singleton Jr, WR, Auburn

The Patriots, who are better than you think, give Drake Maye another weapon for a huge third year and take Eric Singleton Jr from Auburn. The Pats could make a ton of noise in 2026 and beyond.

56. Green Bay Packers - Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

The Green Bay Packers have to definitely hit on their limited draft capital now that Micah Parsons is in the picture. The Packers made the all-in move and hope to surely get a deep playoff run out of it, at the very least.