2026 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys, Chiefs make major trades in final predictions

5. New York Giants - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Giants stick with the fifth overall pick here and take Sonny Styles, a fun linebacker prospect from Ohio State and the second OSU defender to go in the top-5 picks in our latest mock draft. New York has made a series of changes this offseason.

The biggest one was bringing on John Harbaugh as the new head coach. After a very successful tenure with the Baltimore Ravens, Harbaugh is starting fresh with a team that does have more talent than you think.

The Giants have been relatively active in free agency and probably want to embrace an old-school mindset. New York figures to make a move at running back, and if Love falls to pick five, that could be an option, but getting more stout one the defensive side of the ball is a wise move.

This would only help out the offense, as the defense, in theory, would be able to get opposing offenses off the field sooner. Plus, with Dexter Lawrence gone, the defense does need a boost.

6. Dallas Cowboys (via CLE) - Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami (FL)

Trade! The Cowboys trade up six spots with the Cleveland Browns and take Rueben Bain Jr. Bain's size has obviously been the main talking point here, as his insanely short arms have made people wonder if he can survive off the EDGE in the NFL.

But, simply put, Bain gets to the quarterback, and he does it frequently. Able to win with insane power and bend, Bain is going to be a mismatch for most tackles, and especially tackles who are taller for the position.

He's a day one starter and gives the Cowboys defense a much-needed boost along the defensive line, as Micah Parsons is on the Green Bay Packers. With another first-round pick coming, the Cowboys have a chance to really remake this defense for the better.

Bain is a very start for this front office.