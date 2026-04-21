NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams picking in the top-5 in the 2026 NFL Draft

There's already been a ton of chaos leading up to the NFL Draft this year, as we've seen a series of blockbuster trades, and suddenly have a ton of teams with two first-round picks. Generally speaking, it's not a great thing for teams to pick high in the draft, but in some instances, those high picks pay off big-time.

As of now, the first two picks are somewhat set in stone, as the Las Vegas Raiders figure to take Fernando Mendoza, and the New York Jets seem locked in on Arvell Reese or David Bailey, but all bets are off after that.

We decided to take a different angle with the teams picking in the top-5, as we power-ranked them here. Right now, in their current state, how does each squad stack up with each other?

Power-ranking the teams picking in the top-5 in the 2026 NFL Draft

5. Arizona Cardinals

It's hard to find much of anything to like with the Cardinals right now. The roster might be the worst in the NFL, and there isn't a franchise quarterback in sight. Jacoby Brissett is a capable backup, but that's the best a team will get with him.

And being in the NFC West doesn't help, as they share a division with three of the best teams in the league. With a slew of roster holes and no clear spot to go with their first-round pick, the Cardinals are in no man's land to be honest with you.

4. New York Jets

The Jets trading for Geno Smith was a thing that happened, and I'm not sure why they did it, but I guess the hope here is that a more stable environment could help Smith return to his Seattle Seahawks days, but that feels extremely optimistic.

The defense was not at all competent in 2025, but we did see this front office go out and make a ton of changes on that side of the ball, perhaps even enough to get some interceptions in 2026. New York may also have a lame duck head coach in Aaron Glenn, and with a whopping five first-round picks over the next two drafts, this process of rebuilding is only just beginning.

3. Tennessee Titans

Titans quarterback Cam Ward definitely showed some promise near the end of his rookie season, and the front office did go out and buy a ton of talent in free agency. Right now, this franchise is on the right track, and with the fourth overall pick, they could be a perfect landing spot for Jeremiyah Love, the stud running back from Notre Dame.

With Brian Daboll as the offensive coordinator, and given his previous success with young quarterbacks, Ward's chances of breaking out are quite high, and it's typical for head coaches to perform better in their second stint, and that's the spot Robert Saleh is in now.

2. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are a lot like the Titans - they went out in free agency and spent a ton of money, also recouping Maxx Crosby in a trade that wasn't. With Mendoza surely coming to town soon, along with Kirk Cousins aboard, the Raiders are primed to at least set the foundation for long-term success.

And while the current setup seems to be one that could actually be notable, it's far from a guarantee that Mendoza ends up turning into anyone special. Vegas, if nothing else, added a ton of talent in the offseason, so they deserve credit for that.

1. New York Giants

The Giants are no. 1 in our power rankings. For all the mistakes this team has made over the years, they may have struck gold with Jaxson Dart and John Harbaugh. Dart put together an encouraging rookie season, showing a great ability off-schedule.

New York now also has two picks in the first 10 selections and could end up with two blue-chip prospects this year, but I keep personally coming back to the Harbaugh hire - this is one of the better head coaches of this generation, and he'll be able to make quick work with this team.

The stars are aligned for the Giants to take a step forward in 2026, and I'm not sure it's a stretch to say that this team could indeed flirt with a Wild Card spot.