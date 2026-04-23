2026 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys, Chiefs make major trades in final predictions

11. Miami Dolphins - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

The Dolphins see Francis Mauigoa fall right into their laps with the 11th pick in this mock draft. Miami is one of many teams with two first-round picks this year, as they had traded Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos.

In total, Miami has seven picks in the first 100 selections, which feels unfair, almost. New General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, in his first year on the job, may already be in the most important year of his tenure.

Mauigoa is a slam-dunk offensive line prospect, but whether that's at guard or right tackle remains to be seen. He's got the size to be a tackle, but he's not the most nimble on his feet, which could push him inside to guard as more of a road-grader type.

Either way, the Dolphins need to get more stout along the offensive line, and it's really more of a need than targeting a tackle or guard specifically.

12. Cleveland Browns (via DAL) - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Browns need another wide receiver desperately. The Jerry Jeudy experiment just is not working, and with Todd Monken as the head coach, Cleveland is bound to use one of their two first-round picks on a receiver.

Makai Lemon is an elite slot receiver prospect who does all the dirty work well and is sure-handed. No matter who is back there playing quarterback, this unit needs another pass-catcher. Last year, GM Andrew Berry had himself quite the rookie draft class, featuring Quinshon Judkins, Carson Schwesinger, and Harold Fannin Jr. That's one heck of a class, so there has to be some optimism that he could do something similar this year.

Cleveland also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick and already has a playoff-caliber defense. This team might truly be a quarterback away, which sounds ridiculous, but it's true. Could the Browns emerge as a frisky, breakout team in 2026?