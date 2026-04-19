NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC's best teams following Bengals' major trade

The Cincinnati Bengals have suddenly made things very interesting in the AFC thanks to the Dexter Lawrence trade. The stud defensive tackle got dealt from the New York Giants for the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

That is a very steep price to pay for a tackle approaching 30 years old, but it's also the type of move that a team going all-in needs to make. We've seen a slew of AFC teams now make major moves this offseason, with Cincy being the latest.

Let's power-rank the best teams in the AFC following Cincy's massive trade.

Power-ranking the best teams in the AFC following the Cincinnati Bengals major trade

5. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens were injured in 2025 and just could not rebound from those injuries in time. The reason for their lack of success was simply due to that, not due to major roster holes. With it being very possible that the Ravens simply stay healthier, a return to the elite tier in the AFC is on the table.

New head coach Jesse Minter is also a defensive guru, so there's reason to believe that side of the ball is improved as well. It's really not hard to see how the Ravens stabilize in 2026. Teams typically don't endure major injuries for multiple years in a row.

4. Cincinnati Bengals

Suddenly, the Bengals sport one of the most complete rosters in the NFL after acquiring Lawrence from the Giants. Lawrence joins Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen as the other notable additions on defense. With the offensive line coming into shape near the end of the season, and the playmakers being in a great spot, the Bengals finally seem to have a path to success.

After missing the playoffs for a third year in a row, the Bengals have simply carried themselves differently this offseason. An AFC North title is now firmly on the table.

3. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills fired former head coach Sean McDermott and instead decided to run with Joe Brady, promoting from within. The Bills are such a stable team that it'd be a major shock if they weren't winners of at least 11-ish games.

The issue with Buffalo isn't the regular season, as we know, as they suffered another playoff heartbreak in the Divisional Round. The Bills don't have a special roster but are strong on offense and do sport an elite offensive line, running back, and quarterback.

The defense was an issue in 2025, but if that unit can improve just a bit in 2026, the Bills may actually have enough firepower to make a Super Bowl run.

2. New England Patriots

On paper, the New England Patriots don't overwhelm you with talent, but they won 14 games in the regular season last year for a reason. Drake Maye is also an MVP-caliber quarterback and suddenly one of the best in the league.

The Pats may regress a hair, but we still have to give this franchise credit for reaching the Super Bowl in 2025. Until the Patriots can prove otherwise, they're one of the best in the AFC and come in at no. 2 in our power rankings.

1. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos would have absolutely made it to the Super Bowl had Bo Nix not gotten hurt, and I do believe this heartbreaking injury did really shine a light on Nix and just how good he has been. Not only is Nix a rising franchise quarterback, but the defense has been the best in the NFL at getting to the quarterback and are just loaded all over the place.

Adding Jaylen Waddle in a trade could thrust the offense over the top, and when you look at the roster overall, you'd struggle to find a notable weakness. Denver's operation, from the top down, is the best in the AFC.

Some have argued that the Broncos are primed to regress in 2026 due to their slew of late-game wins in 2025, but winning close in the NFL is much more sustainable than winning in blowout fashion.