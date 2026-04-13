2026 NFL mock draft: Cowboys, Jets make huge trades in top 10 predictions

The 2026 NFL Draft is finally almost here, and even though it feels like we've all known the #1 overall pick for quite some time, what other kinds of fireworks could we see in the 1st round?

There are always going to be interesting trades during the NFL Draft, but there's an expectation this year that there could be a lot more trades than normal, and there might be some smoke about teams moving up within the top 10 picks overall.

This 2026 NFL mock draft is going to focus in on the top 10 picks overall, and what teams might be looking to make moves up the board. Spoiler alert: It's going to be the Cowboys and Jets. The question is, how high will they move up, and who would they move up to get? Let's jump into this brand-new top-10 mock draft with a couple of trades that could set off a chain reaction for the entire weekend.

Cowboys and Jets move up into the top 10 picks of brand-new 2026 NFL mock draft

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

There won't be any theatrics here. It feels like the Raiders have known they were going to use the #1 pick on Fernando Mendoza since before the regular season even ended. And certainly this was a discussion point when they were getting ready to hire a new head coach. Mendoza will get to learn this year behind veteran Kirk Cousins.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

This is a rough draft for the Jets to have the 2nd overall pick. David Bailey is a really solid player, but is he truly a 2nd overall pick type of prospect? I don't think everyone's sold on that. It feels like the Jets are down to two options here: Bailey or Arvell Reese.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Just based on the value of this pick, I could see the Cardinals being a trade-down candidate. But they won't risk the chance that a team like the Giants will take Mauigoa when he could slot in as their starting right tackle immediately. Again, is he a 3rd-overall pick type of prospect? Maybe not, but sometimes you just have to start filling out the depth chart with the best guys you can get.

4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

It's going to be very difficult for teams to pass on Jeremiyah Love, starting with the Cardinals at #3 overall. The Titans have had a tremendous offseason, addressing a wide variety of needs. Even though this feels like a luxury, getting a playmaker like Love in the building can take so much pressure off of Cam Ward.

5. New York Giants: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

It wouldn't be shocking to see the Giants and Titans maybe swap players in the draft when all is said and done here. The Titans with Robert Saleh could maximize Reese's skill set, and the Giants would probably love to add Jeremiyah Love as the centerpiece of their running game. But both teams could benefit equally from this scenario. The Giants cut Bobby Okereke this offseason and Arvell Reese can help them playing off the ball as well as attacking the quarterback.

6. Dallas Cowboys (from Browns): Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

There have been a number of rumors out there lately that the Cowboys could be a trade-up candidate in the 1st round, and it would make a ton of sense. They need to make sure they get the top linebacker on their board, and Sonny Styles was the green dot player for Matt Patricia last year at Ohio State. The Cowboys would likely have to give up something really good -- a future 1st or 2nd -- to move up and swap spots with the Browns, but it would be worth it with that 20th overall pick in their back pocket.

7. New York Jets (from Commanders): Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Washington Commanders don't currently have a 2nd or 4th-round pick in this year's draft. They could stay put at pick 7 overall or possibly parlay it into picks in each of the top four rounds. Heck, they might even get some nice future capital moving down this far with the Jets. The Jets move up and jump the Saints to get Carnell Tate while the Commanders replenish their draft assets.

8. New Orleans Saints: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

There are so many wide-ranging opinions on Caleb Downs as a prospect overall, but NFL coaches are going to absolutely love him. And he'll be an instant impact player, even if the safety position is devalued when it comes to the NFL Draft. He didn't allow a touchdown for two seasons at Ohio State.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Kansas City Chiefs are hitting the reset button on the roster this offseason in ways that very few folks in the NFL world seem to realize. They have completely overhauled their secondary, and they're clearly looking to this draft class to fill the gaps. Mansoor Delane's ability in man coverage make him the perfect scheme fit in KC.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

This would be such a great value for the Bengals. While Bain has top-3 pick type of production, he doesn't exactly have top-3 pick physical and athletic traits. The Bengals won't be bothered by his lack of length and can utilize his skills as a pass rush weapon from multiple alignments on the defensive front immediately.