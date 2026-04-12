2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 round predictions with wild picks and ridiculous trades

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, so teams across the league are making final preparations, visiting with players, and figuring out how to attack the draft board. As we have said many times, this year's class is just not that special.

There isn't a ton of blue-chip talent, but there is always a chance that teams find some diamonds in the rough, especially on day two and perhaps even into the early stages of day three. The first round is definitely going to be the most interesting, as there could be some wild trades given the lack of overall talent.

Teams might prefer to try and move down to recoup extra captial, or even move up to try and land some of the top prospects. Let's get into our latest mock draft. It's three rounds long and dives into some wild trades that also feature some crazy picks.

3-Round NFL Mock Draft predictions with crazy picks and wild trades

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Kirk Cousins might end up being the Week 1 starter for the Raiders, but Fernando Mendoza, in that case, would get to settle into a solid situation and perhaps be in a 'watch and learn' scenario.

2. New York Jets - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

David Bailey is a hyper-productive pass-rusher who is going to flirt with double-digit sacks as a rookie, but he's not as stout as you would like against the run.

3. Arizona Cardinals - Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State

Arvell Reese could have potential at both off-ball linebacker and at EDGE. The Cardinals, if they pick Reese, will have to settle him into one of those positions, but the potential at both is massive.

4. Tennessee Titans - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Some may not agree with this pick, but the Titans could look to give Cam Ward an elite weapon in Jeremiyah Love. This team did make a ton of strides along the defensive line this offseason, so that need isn't nearly as urgent as it once was.