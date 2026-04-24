2026 NFL Mock Draft, Day 2: Complete 2nd and 3rd-round predictions

57. Chicago Bears: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

The Bears need to continue adding pieces to the defensive front who excel at getting to the quarterback. R Mason Thomas has great quickness off the ball and could come in and contribute right away to the Bears' defense in a rotational role.

58. San Francisco 49ers: Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa

The 49ers could have gone with an offensive lineman with their top pick, but Gennings Dunker is a phenomenal value here late in the 2nd round. He's started at right tackle for the Hawkeyes, but he projects well at the next level as either a tackle or guard.

59. Houston Texans: Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech

Even after snagging Christen Miller earlier in the round, the Texans come right back around and land another stud run defender for the interior defensive line in Lee Hunter. This team knows its identity is playing dominant defense, and a couple of talented players on the interior would make them even scarier.

60. Chicago Bears (from Bills): Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State

The Bears obviously have to upgrade their defensive front in multiple ways, but upgrading the interior defensive line and run defense should be considered mission-critical. They would probably love to see a situation where "Big Citrus" is available in the later portion of the second round, because stopping the run is his forte.

61. Los Angeles Rams: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

The Rams don't have a ton of needs, and the value at receiver doesn't seem to match up with this pick here. Jake Golday is a freakish athlete and pressure player at the off-ball linebacker position who could add some more juice to an already-stacked defense.

62. Denver Broncos: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

The Broncos didn't get the production in 2025 that they'd hoped for from Evan Engram, so they try again here with Max Klare. Engram is still on the roster, but is a free agent in 2027 and could be on the chopping block if he doesn't perform up to his contract. To be fair, the Broncos have to make sure they actually use him...

63. New England Patriots: Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn

The Patriots had the worst sack differential in the NFL last season, and need to find ways to upgrade off the edge. Keyron Crawford is an underrated pass rusher in this class and versatile option for a team that values that trait.

64. Seattle Seahawks: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

Dani Dennis-Sutton is a bet on big-time traits here at the back end of the 2nd round. He had some 1st-round hype at one point, but the production just wasn't quite there. Still, NFL teams are going to believe they can get the best out of a guy who checks in at 6-foot-6, 256 pounds, and posted a 9.96 on the RAS scale.