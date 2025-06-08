2026 NFL Mock Draft: Early 1st-round predictions with quarterbacks galore

13. New England Patriots: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

The Patriots have done quite a bit to try and upgrade their defensive front this season, making arguably the biggest move of NFL Free Agency with the signing of Milton Williams. They also added veteran edge rusher Harold Landry, but the long-term future needs to be addressed off the edge. Rueben Bain is healthy this season and is expected to have a massive year for the Miami program with his relentless effort off the edge. He converts speed to power as well as anyone at the college level.

14. Arizona Cardinals: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

I love the calculated risk the Cardinals took in the 2025 NFL Draft with the selection of Will Johnson in the 2nd round. The former Michigan star was projected as a consensus top-10 pick at this time a year ago. Even with the addition of Johnson, the cornerback position could remain an area of need for Jonathan Gannon’s defense this coming season and his team gets the first one off the board here in Tennessee’s ballhawk Jermod McCoy.

15. Dallas Cowboys: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Dallas Cowboys fans got mock draft fatigue last year with the projection of Ashton Jeanty almost all year long, and they’d better buckle in for another year of running back mock draft picks. Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams are interesting one year propositions for this team, but the Cowboys could quickly find themselves in the running back market again as those two guys kind of just are what they are at this stage of their careers. Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love has a chance to be the first back off the board and a game-changer in this type of situation.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally and mercifully got Aaron Rodgers in the fold for the 2025 season, but the future of the position is still in question. You can’t help but wonder what Rodgers is planning on beyond this year, but at some point, he’s going to call it quits. The Steelers love going after local products when they have a chance and Drew Allar is a polarizing prospect at the game’s most important position. He could be a fun fit in Pittsburgh to replace Rodgers if he is one-and-done.