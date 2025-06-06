Projected Steelers starting offense with Aaron Rodgers in the picture

Aaron Rodgers will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Let's check out how their starting offense might look with him in the picture.

In what is likely to be his final NFL season, Aaron Rodgers will play 2025 for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while this move isn't going to take them where they truly want to go, it should make them better. Rodgers did throw for 28 touchdown passes last season with the New York Jets, so the passing production was there.

Let's see how the Steelers offense might look with Rodgers in the picture.

The projected Steelers starting offense:

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers

Perhaps Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers had some sort of handshake agreement about signing - as this just felt like Rodgers wanted the news to break on his own terms. Coming back for another season in 2025, this is likely to be his last in the NFL. Rodgers is a four-time NFL and a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Running Back: Jaylen Warren

The Pittsburgh Steelers did take RB Kaleb Johnson from Iowa in the 2025 NFL Draft, so it would not shock me if Johnson ended up being a huge part of what they did in the backfield, but Jaylen Warren is the incumbent and may have a leg-up for the starting carries.

Wide Receiver: DK Metcalf, Robert Woods, Calvin Austin III

It would shock me if this was the WR trio that the Pittsburgh Steelers trotted out there in Week 1. Pittsburgh did recently host Gabe Davis on a visit, so they are clearly trying to add another player to this below-average room, but DK Metcalf is a good start.

Tight End: Pat Freiermuth

The Steelers have also be intertwined with the possibility of adding Jonnu Smith via trade, so even the tight end room might look a little bit different when Week 1 rolls around. Even if Pittsburgh were to add Smith, Pat Freiermuth is still the top player at that position.

Offensive Line: Broderick Jones / Isaac Seumalo / Zach Frazier / Mason McCormick / Troy Fautanu

The offensive line is definitely one of the shakier units on the roster, but it's oozing with young talent. The tackle duo of Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu is going to make or break this unit, as the interior is pretty solid with Seumalo, Frazier, and McCormick, but having shaky tackle play can really bring the entire operation down.