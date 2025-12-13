2026 NFL Mock Draft: First overall pick is traded in updated predictions

3. Los Angeles Rams (via TEN) - Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

The Los Angeles Rams get in on the fun and trade up with the Tennessee Titans to grab Rueben Bain Jr, the talented pass-rusher from Miami. The Rams have done an excellent job at rebuilding this roster and reloading it with young talent across the board.

GM Les Snead has hit on a countless number of picks everywhere, and it's hard to believe that Snead won't keep doing this in 2026 and beyond. LA shakes up the top-3 and grabs Bain in this mock draft.

4. Cleveland Browns - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Cleveland Browns have multiple first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and make an even talented defense better with Caleb Downs, a safety from Ohio State. With Mendoza and Moore off the board, the Browns might feel the need to pivot.

And if you think about it, a QB is really all that is preventing the Browns from being good again, as the defense is amazing, and Myles Garrett is about to break the single-season sack record as well. With the Browns bringing in a very good rookie class, GM Andrew Berry could get another offseason in 2026.

5. New Orleans Saints - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

The New Orleans Saints are getting some nice early returns from Tyler Shough, so they probably aren't pressed to take a QB in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Instead, they grab Arvell Reese and add some juice to their defensive line.

The Saints could run it back with Shough in 2026, as he's played well given the overall bad situation he's in.

6. Washington Commanders - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Washington Commanders have had a season to forget. The team is now slated to pick sixth overall in the 2026 NFL Draft and really need a bit of everything. Outside of drafting Jayden Daniels, what else has GM Adam Peters been able to do?

It really feels like the roster shortcomings were exposed this year, so Peters simply has no choice but to get better everywhere he can so the third year of Daniels' career is not a waste.