2026 NFL Mock Draft: First overall pick is traded in updated predictions

7. New York Giants (via NYJ) - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The New York Giants are now picking seventh overall in this mock draft. They grab Carnell Tate from Ohio State to eventually pair up with Malik Nabers. Nabers tore up his knee earlier this year and might not be ready for the start of the 2026 NFL Season.

With the Giants probably having a future franchise QB in Jaxson Dart, it would be smart of GM Joe Schoen, or whoever is making the decisions, ensure Dart has adequate weapons to use. Tate could pair up with Nabers to make one of the best WR duos in the league, which would do wonders for Dart's development.

8. Arizona Cardinals - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Arizona Cardinals are probably moving on from Kyler Murray in some capacity this coming offseason, and they would then be in a position to make a move for a QB in the 2026 NFL Draft. Currently slated to pick eighth, the Cardinals grab Ty Simpson from Alabama. They'd probably have to get some notable return from Simpson in his first year to inspire any sort of confidence for the future.

The Cardinals were once 2-0 but have since cratered.

9. Cincinnati Bengals - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Another team in need of some talent is the Cincinnati Bengals, a team that has fielded a horrendous defense this year, so you could really mock any top defensive player to the Bengals with this pick, and it would be just fine.

Mansoor Delane, a top CB in the country, is the pick for the Bengals at the no. 9 spot. With Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, Cincy will constantly field an efficient offense. Heading into this offseason, the Bengals have to simply load up on defense as much as possible.

I'd go as far as to stay that their first-round pick has to be on this side of the ball.

10. Tennessee Titans (via LAR) - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

With the Tennessee Titans trading back with the LA Rams, they are now picking 10th overall and will grab Jordyn Tyson, a much-needed weapon for Cam Ward. The rookie QB has shown flashes this year, but the Titans' skill players are simply not good enough, so GM Mike Borgonzi will have to load that side of the ball up so Ward can hopefully make a year two leap.