2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

The 2025 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and if you clicked on this article, it means you likely root for an NFL team that didn't get the quarterback prospect it wanted/needed out of the 2025 class. The league was clearly looking ahead one year at the quarterback position, and this 2026 NFL Mock Draft will reflect that.

Although we have absolutely zero clue how things are going to go this coming NFL season and which players will emerge at the college level, we have a good idea of a handful of players who are going to be fascinating 2026 NFL Draft studies over the course of the next year.

The prized position will be quarterback, and the crown jewel is Arch Manning, but what other top-tier players could be available next offseason? We're shooting our shot from a mile out on the 2026 NFL Draft.

PFF power rankings and a slight modification at the top determined the order for this mock draft.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Arch Manning follows in grandpa's footsteps with Saints

1. New Orleans Saints: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Were it not for Tyler Shough, the Saints would have been in a crazy position where they didn’t take a single quarterback in the first two rounds of the draft since Archie Manning back in 1971. Even though they took Shough this year, it doesn’t take the Saints out of the 1st round quarterback market in 2026. How wild would it be if they were able to say their last two first-round picks at quarterback as a franchise were Archie Manning and Arch Manning, separated by over 50 years?

With questions looming regarding Derek Carr for the foreseeable future, if the Saints end up with the #1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the decision would seem to be a no-brainer at this point.

2. Cleveland Browns: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Shockingly, the Cleveland Browns waited until the back end of Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft to take a quarterback. Even more shocking was the fact that it was Dillon Gabriel and not Shedeur Sanders. The Browns appear to be rolling with Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett this year as they prepare for the eventuality of picking in the top three of next year’s draft. Luckily for them, that’s a worthwhile lottery ticket. Drew Allar was getting some 1st-round steam for 2025 before deciding to go back to Penn State.

The Browns made a fascinating decision on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft by taking Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who will legitimately have a chance to win their job by season's end. If they end up in this spot, however, it'll be back to the drawing board.