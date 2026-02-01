2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round predictions include blockbuster trades

7. Washington Commanders - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Washington Commanders need a lot of work, and a lot of us, including myself, overrated this team and roster a good bit heading into the 2025 NFL Season. Not only was it the oldest roster in the NFL, but the team struggled to stay healthy, and that was the case for Jayden Daniels.

The team was relatively average in the trenches and just did not have a ton of talent overall. Heading into the offseason, much of Adam Peters' tenure is simply drafting Daniels. Hopefully, this team makes a worthwhile investment at key positions and perhaps gives Daniels more weapons in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ohio State wide receivers tend to work out quite well in the NFL - and Washington is a perfect example of that, as Terry McLaurin is the embodiment of OSU wide receiver success. The Commanders snag Carnell Tate and supercharge their offense, which may also see some notable additions the month prior in free agency.

8. New Orleans Saints - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Speaking of supercharging an offense, the New Orleans Saints take Jeremiyah Love from Notre Dame at pick eight in our mock draft and usher in a new era in the backfield. Spencer Rattler, the Saints' second-year QB, was benched to make way for rookie QB Tyler Shough in 2025.

Shough played his tail off down the stretch and absolutely feels like the future at the position. Head coach Kellen Moore also appears to be a viable head coach in the NFL. With a strong defense thanks to Brandon Staley, the Saints are closer than you think.

Adding the best running back in the class is going to perhaps be the finishing touches on a team that could win the NFC South in 2026. Keep an eye out for the Saints - this team could surprise you in 2026.