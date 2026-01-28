NFL Draft 2026: Saints' strategy after Tyler Shough breakout is crystal clear

The New Orleans Saints entered the 2025 season with many expectations from the outside that they would end up being the worst team in football. As we expected, those predictions did not come to fruition.

The Saints were never the least-talented team in the NFL, even on paper, though the early results of the season indicated they might be on a #1 pick trajectory. Then, head coach Kellen Moore made a switch at the quarterback position from Spencer Rattler to Tyler Shough, and the fortunes of the franchise shifted instantly.

Anyone who watched the Saints at all last season saw Shough quickly prove himself to be a capable dual-threat at the position, and his surprise breakthrough has bought the Saints at least another season of runway with a promising young quarterback. As a result, their 2026 NFL Draft strategy really could not be more crystal clear.

Saints need to get Tyler Shough more playmakers in the 2026 NFL Draft

If you look at most 2026 NFL Mock Draft predictions right now, they are going to have the Saints taking a very similar path. Some will feature Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, and others will have the Saints taking Jordyn Tyson or Carnell Tate, two of the most coveted receiver prospects in the upcoming class.

If they can land one of those three players, they'll be cooking with gas.

The Saints are reportedly interested in the possibility of re-signing stud receiver Chris Olave, but he's their only source of productivity at the wide receiver position right now in the passing game. They tried making trades for players like De'Vaughn Vele of the Broncos and Ja'Lynn Polk of the Patriots, but Polk spent the year on IR and Vele failed to reach 300 yards receiving.

Even with a promising end to the season for Vele, he already just turned 28 years old and is only in his third NFL season. He also ended the year on injured reserve.

The need for playmakers in this offense is abundantly clear, and it could be at either receiver or running back early on, at least assuming Love is still available with the 8th overall pick.

Alvin Kamara is getting older, is a potential trade candidate this offseason, and the Saints can't bank much of their running game in the future on Kendre Miller. It looks like both Devin Neal and Audric Estimé will be intriguing options for the rotation beyond this season, but a featured back is needed.

Whatever direction they take, general manager Mickey Loomis is going to be responsible for getting Shough and his head coach some playmakers to work with. Surround the young quarterback as aggressively as you possibly can, and the NFC South is right there for the taking.