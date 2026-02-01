2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round predictions include blockbuster trades

11. Miami Dolphins - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Miami Dolphins make a pretty bold move here and take Ty Simpson, the QB from Alabama. The Dolphins benched Tua Tagovailoa during the season in a move that many saw coming. The financial ramifications of moving on from the QB would be other-worldly.

However, we did see the Denver Broncos navigate a massive QB dead cap situation with Russell Wilson in 2024 and 2025, so perhaps the Dolphins try and follow suit, but the idea here is that they actually put a QB plan in place for the post-Tagovailoa era, which is coming.

Ty Simpson isn't the most physically imposing or dominant QB we've seen come into the NFL Draft, but he's a shot worth taking. Sure, some people may see similarities between this and when the Dolphins drafted Tagovailoa, who was also an Alabama QB, but the new Dolphins regime has to take a stab at somebody.

Simpson can be a Round 1 prospect - all it takes is a team needing a QB to make the move. The Dolphins grab Ty Simpson in our latest NFL mock draft.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Dallas Cowboys made some major moves on the defensive side of the ball in 2025, notably trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers but then swinging trades for Logan Wilson and Quinnen Williams.

Much more work has to be done. The Cowboys take to the 2026 NFL Draft and snag Peter Woods, a talented defensive tackle prospect from Clemson. I'd honestly be shocked if their first first-round pick, at least, was not on the defensive side of the ball.

That unit wasted away an elite year from Dak Prescott. All the defense needs to be is average in 2026, and this team is winning 10 games or more. Expect a massive investment on this side of the ball in the offseason.