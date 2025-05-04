2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock with QBs flying off the board

Even though the 2026 NFL Draft is an entire year away, that won't stop us from trotting out mock drafts. This first-round mock has QBs flying off the board. It does feel like on the surface that next year's NFL Draft will be much deeper at QB, which is great news for certain teams.

In today's NFL, as we all know and have seen, teams aren't going to win much without an above-average QB at least. And teams probably won't win Super Bowls without an elite QB. The 2026 NFL Draft could look a lot different than what this first-round mock will say, but you just never know if we end up being quite close here.

Let's dive into a 2026 NFL mock draft in which QBs fly off the board in Round 1.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks flying off the board In Round 1

1. Cleveland Browns - LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

The Cleveland Browns drafted two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, taking Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, who join Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in the QB room. It's an interesting situation, but one thing is clear: this team very likely does not have a franchise QB in the building.

LaNorris Sellers is just oozing with potential and checks all of the physical boxes. He is firmly in the running to be the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and is the first pick in our latest mock draft.

2. New York Jets - Arch Manning, QB, Texas

I have seen some people talk about whether or not Arch Manning would even declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, as quickly ascending to the NFL from college might not be something a "Manning" does.

It will be interesting to see if that actually comes true, but if he were to declare, he'd also be in the running to be the first overall pick. He heads to the New York Jets with the second pick in this mock draft.