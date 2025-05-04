2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock with QBs flying off the board

11. Arizona Cardinals - DJ McKinney, CB, Colorado

The Arizona Cardinals have really done a nice job at rebuilding their defensive front this offseason, adding players like Walter Nolen, Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Calais Campbell. As of now, it is hard to see a clear weakness on the defensive side of the ball, but a future need at cornerback could be on the table.

Offensively, this unit has no more excuses. If Kyler Murray is for sure their future leader, he's got to hit his stride and maintain it in 2025. Marvin Harrison Jr is returning for a crucial year two, and the offensive line is good on paper. The Cardinals picking 11th in the 2026 NFL Draft would be a regression, but here we are.

They'll use the 11th pick in this mock draft on CB DJ McKinney from Colorado to help out their secondary. However, I would not sleep on this team from winning the division in 2025.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

The Dallas Cowboys have been searching for a second viable wide receiver for a while now. Could Jalen Tolbert hit his stride in 2025? Perhaps...

However, Dallas may have a hard time passing up Antonio Williams at pick 12 in the 2026 NFL Draft. Williams could compliment CeeDee Lamb nicely and might finally be the missing link to this offense.

A first-round need at running back might actually be present as well, but it is typically easier to find starting RB production than it is WR production.

In 2025, the Cowboys seemed to come away with a great class, using their first-round pick on Alabama guard Tyler Booker. This coming season could be huge for Dak Prescott as well, but if he is still in the picture in 2026, he'd surely love another weapon on offense.