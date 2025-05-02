Did the Dallas Cowboys quietly get the steal of the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Dallas Cowboys may have just gotten the steal of the 2025 NFL Draft, and they grabbed him in the third round. It seems like every one in a while, the Cowboys hit a grand-slam in the NFL Draft. They have hit big-time on players like Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, and even players from previous eras.

This team does typically draft solidly, and that isn't up for discussion. Well, in the 2025 NFL Draft at the end of April, they may have again come away with a stud. What is funny here is that their first-round pick was Tyler Booker, and that now projects to be the third person named Tyler starting along their offensive line.

Anyway, in the third round, they took Shavon Revel Jr, a CB from East Carolina, and he just might end up being the steal of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Did the Cowboys get the steal of the 2025 NFL Draft?

Shavon Revel Jr was absolutely going to be a first-round lock in the NFL Draft, but a torn ACL last September seemed to bump down his draft stock a bit, but this is a talented and toolsy player. He's 6'2" and has arms measuring almost 33 inches.

He had 13 defended passes during his 2023 collegiate football season and also added five tackles for loss and three interceptions as well. Lance Zierlein from NFL.com had this to say about Revel:

"Big, long and fast are the physical descriptors that stand out for the East Carolina corner. Revel is leggy when matching press release but he’s disruptive once he gets his hands on the wideout. He plays upright in man coverage, tends to allow small pockets of separation due to his high center of gravity and still needs improvement when it comes to finding and defending the deep ball, despite his ability to stay in phase with vertical routes. He has ideal length and good vision from zone, and he should continue to improve in that coverage with more experience. Revel suffered a torn ACL in September, but his measurables, explosiveness and upside give him a good chance to become an early starter." Lance Zierlein

What really stands out, and what many teams prioritize when they are drafting, is players having strong traits.

And Shavon Revel Jr is absolutely a "traits" type of player. The Cowboys may have just found the NFL's next great cornerback, and they already have DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs, two excellent corners themselves.

For how dysfunctional the Dallas Cowboys appear to be sometimes, they do hit a home-run from time to time. It will take multiple years, most likely, to truly see if Shavon Revel Jr ends up being that type of player, but it does appear like the Cowboys may have stumbled on the steal of the 2025 NFL Draft.