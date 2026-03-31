2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft with skyrocketing QB

The 2026 NFL Draft is officially less than one month away, which means we're officially entering the time of year where you should believe nothing; believe everything.

The rumor mill is going to be a typhoon in the coming weeks, so fans everywhere need to brace themselves accordingly. Although the 2026 NFL Draft doesn't have nearly as much fanfare as some other classes because of the lack of premier prospects at the top, this has the potential to be a foundational class for a lot of teams.

This 2026 NFL mock draft scenario is going to take a look at some new team and prospect fits for the entire 1st round, including a skyrocketing Ty Simpson landing in the 1st round on one of the most QB-needy teams in the NFL.

2026 NFL mock draft: Ty Simpson skyrocketing up the board in new predictions

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Raiders taking Fernando Mendoza with the #1 overall pick feels like it's going to be the most anticlimactic #1 overall pick in NFL Draft history. It will be more interesting to find out if they try to get back into the 1st round to build around him.

2. New York Jets: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

The Jets have been projected to take Arvell Reese in about 95 percent of mock drafts (that stat is made up, but you get the idea) since the start of the offseason. But what if we've been overthinking it? Rueben Bain has fortified his position as the best true EDGE player in this class.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

The Cardinals are in one of the toughest positions of any team in this class. They could absolutely go after another pass rusher here, but their need at the right tackle position is undeniable. And with other teams needing tackles behind them, I'm not sure they can risk a trade back scenario, unless it's just one spot.

4. Tennessee Titans: Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State

The Titans would have to be dancing around their draft war room if this scenario falls into their laps. Not in their wildest dreams would they have anticipated Arvell Reese falling here, but you'll take these types of unexpected victories when it comes to the NFL Draft. Robert Saleh will maximize his talent, regardless of the question marks about where he will wind up playing full-time.