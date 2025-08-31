2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round predictions after Micah Parsons trade

The 2025 NFL regular season is just days away. The college football season is officially underway. Starbucks just brought Pumpkin Spice flavors back to the menu.

Fall is here, baby. It’s finally football season again, which means we can finally start getting an up-close look at some of the top prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft. Even between now and the end of the 2025 college season, tons of prospects will emerge, and where things are at this point will be drastically different.

But even now, we still have a decent idea of team needs, top prospects, as well as a brand-new wrinkle in the 1st round with Micah Parsons going to the Green Bay Packers for multiple first-round picks and defensive lineman Kenny Clark. Let’s take a look at our final 2026 NFL mock draft predictions before the start of the NFL regular season.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round predictions after Micah Parsons blockbuster

1. New Orleans Saints: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Arch Manning himself came out and publicly spoke against the idea that he was just already decided he was staying in school beyond this season. While that may end up being the case, I think it’ll be a case-by-case situation. If the Saints, Colts, or any other organization that the Manning family would approve of gets the #1 overall pick, you’d better believe Arch is going to declare. That is, assuming his stock is still this high at season’s end. After watching him play against Ohio State, maybe there was some wisdom in granddad's words.

Arch has been the #1 prospect since he was in middle school. He’s got some serious hype to live up to this year at Texas, but everything we’ve seen from him so far is indicative that he’s got what it takes to take his game to the next level. His struggles against Ohio State are noted, but not going to crush his draft stock just yet.

2. Cleveland Browns: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

There are some folks out there who believe Nussmeier is the QB1 of this class over Arch Manning or anyone else. Nussmeier has NFL bloodlines, he’s been productive in the SEC, and he’s perceived to have a higher floor than other QB prospects.

This is pretty much the exact type of prospect the Browns need at the quarterback position. The son of a coach, a guy with high football IQ, and someone whose talent level matches his work ethic and love for the game. The Browns can’t be taking shots on upside here. They need someone who is ready to take their job from Day 1.