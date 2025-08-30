NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams with new starting quarterbacks for 2025

There are many teams across the NFL that have new starting QBs for 2025. Let's power rank them here. Teams that do change their starting quarterback can be both good and bad, as if a team hits on a rookie QB like Jayden Daniels or Bo Nix, they are in great shape.

However, changing quarterbacks can also be a terrible thing for certain teams, and only time will tell if these NFL teams made the right decision. We power ranked every single NFL team set to start a new quarterback for the 2025 NFL Season.

Let's get into it right here as the regular season approaches.

Power ranking teams with new starting quarterbacks for the 2025 NFL Season

11. New Orleans Saints (Spencer Rattler)

It's hard to find anything working with the New Orleans Saints right now. This franchise is in a terrible spot and need a rebuild in the worst way. Second-year QB Spencer Rattler beat out rookie QB Tyler Shough for the starting job, but my guess is that Shough does get multiple starts in the 2025 NFL Season. The Saints are easily the worst team in football with what appears to be the worst QB room.

10. Tennessee Titans (Cam Ward)

Cam Ward was the first overall pick, and teams that pick first overall are doing it for a reason - it's because they aren't good. The Tennessee Titans are going to take some time to get going, and we're not even sure if the current coaching staff is the right one for this QB and franchise. Ward is going to show some flashes, as it's a part of his game, but there is also going to be a lot to dislike in his rookie season.

9. Cleveland Browns (Joe Flacco)

Joe Flacco is back with the Cleveland Browns and was named their starting QB, but both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are behind Flacco on the depth chart, and if the veteran QB struggles, both rookies could see multiple starts in the 2025 NFL Season. The Browns do have some talent on either side of the ball, but the upcoming season doesn't bring much promise at all.