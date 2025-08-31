2026 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round predictions after Micah Parsons trade

31. Baltimore Ravens: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

There are very few negative things you can say about the Baltimore Ravens’ roster right now. They look like they have arguably the best roster in the NFL, and with general manager Eric DeCosta pulling the strings, does anyone really expect that to change anytime soon?

The Ravens have a situation on their hands at tight end, however. All three of Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, and Charlie Kolar are slated to hit free agency in 2026, and it’s possible they could lose at least two of them. If that happens, the tight end position will once again be in focus for the Ravens in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they’d almost have their pick of the litter here.

Max Klare is a transfer from Purdue to Ohio State this year who is probably going to start building up some steam for the 2026 NFL Draft before too long. He had 685 yards and four touchdowns last year for the Boilermakers and could break out in a big way this coming year.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Xavier Chaplin, OT, Auburn

The Philadelphia Eagles are a team that’s always looking to upgrade in the trenches on both sides of the football. We’ve seen general manager Howie Roseman deviate from that a little bit in recent years, so I would expect that he’s going to go back to his familiar well in short order.

Xavier Chaplin is an intriguing transfer to watch this year, moving from Virginia Tech to Auburn. He’s got great size at 6-foot-7, 335 pounds, and while he’s considered to be a little raw, it’s nothing a little time at Jeff Stoutland University can’t fix.

The Eagles have the best offensive line developer in the entire NFL, and someone like Chaplin could be a worthwhile risk-reward option here late in the first round as the Eagles are already replacing a starter at right guard this year and Lane Johnson will be 36 next May.