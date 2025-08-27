NFL Power Rankings: Final GM rankings before the 2025 regular season

As the regular season approaches, we've unveiled our final general manager power rankings. Who comes out on top? The GM is the one who typically gets the final say with all roster moves, and they might have the hardest job to do among any front office executive in all of sports.

With so many players on an NFL roster, there is that much more of a chance for something to go wrong. Well, that is the case in this league, as there are a ton of below average teams if we're being honest.

Many teams also do not have the franchise QB, which is the single most important position in all of sports. Approaching the start of the 2025 NFL Season, we've power ranked the top GMs in the league one final time, so let's get into it here.

Final GM power rankings before the 2025 NFL Season

Unranked: Darren Mougey, New York Jets, John Spytek, Las Vegas Raiders, James Gladstone, Jacksonville Jaguars, Mike Borgonzi, Tennessee Titans

We’re going to leave the year-one GMs as unranked for now, as we just do not know what kind of team they are going to build for the 2025 NFL Season. The downside here is that all four new GMs are in difficult situations, and that’s kind of the reason why they got hired in the first place. As you can guess, each team has a question mark at the QB position, but these new GMs do know quite well that if you hit on the QB, most of the other issues go away overnight.

And that’s what each executive will try to do early on in their careers. Jaguars’ GM James Gladstone has definitely made the boldest moves thus far, as he traded away a future first-round pick a few months ago to be able to draft Travis Hunter. For now, we’ll leave the four new GMs as unranked.