2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft predictions with massive trades

The Super Bowl is finally in the rearview, and the 2026 NFL offseason has officially arrived for all 32 teams. It's time for the madness to begin.

The NFL Scouting Combine is already here, and NFL Free Agency will be close on its heels. We could have blockbuster trades breaking through the wire at any moment, even if no deals can officially happen until March 13. Along with the madness of the offseason comes all-new scenarios for our 2026 NFL Mock Draft predictions.

And this mock draft is going to get spicy. We've got some big-name veterans on the move, along with some projected trade values. While some teams are looking to reset and build from the ground up, other teams are looking to capitalize on their championship windows, and that could make for some blockbuster trades. We'll take a look at a handful of those potential moves in this full 3-round NFL mock draft.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3-round predictions with blockbuster trades galore

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Now that Klint Kubiak is in place as the Las Vegas Raiders’ next head coach, the Raiders appear to have their new brain trust offensively going forward. Of course, Fernando Mendoza might not have his playbook from Kubiak just yet, but this pick seems etched in stone. And while this may be similar to having a “FREE” space in the middle of your BINGO card as far as NFL mock draft picks go, the idea of Mendoza coming to Las Vegas, along with Kubia,k should give this franchise the type of jolt it hasn’t had in a long while.

Mendoza is not the most overwhelming quarterback prospect we’ve seen physically or athletically, but he’s a good leader, he’s tough, and he plays smart. He’s not going to have it easy with the Raiders, but it feels like he’s stepping into a solid overall situation, at least here at the beginning of it all.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Just like the Fernando Mendoza selection, it feels like this pick is almost a foregone conclusion at this point. This is not the strongest overall class of players at the top, but Arvell Reese has a chance to be a special weapon for a defense. And the Jets need all the help they can get at this point.

The disappointment of not having a legitimate QB2 in this class has sort of overshadowed the fact that the Jets would be getting a truly dynamic presence on the defensive side of the ball in Arvell Reese, who can play off the ball as well as line up on the edge and rush the passer. He’s a weapon for Aaron Glenn and an immediate difference maker.