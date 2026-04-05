2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 4-round mock draft predictions

The 2026 NFL Draft is quickly coming into focus after the frenzy of NFL Free Agency and blockbuster trades has really been winding down lately.

Aside from the occasional signing, teams seem to be fully focused on NFL Draft mode, and now that the initial shine of free agency has worn off, the league has made it rather clear that this was not the strongest free agency class. They are preparing to attack needs in the NFL Draft.

And that's exactly what this massive four-round 2026 NFL mock draft is going to look at: How do teams address their biggest needs? As we look over every depth chart in the NFL, we're going to make our predictions for how the first four rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft could play out later this month.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round predictions

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The 1st overall pick in this year’s draft has felt set in stone for quite some time at this point. Fernando Mendoza is obviously going to be sitting behind Kirk Cousins for a time with the Raiders, but he’s the future of the organization and will have all the time he needs to acclimate to the professional game.

We’ll see how long the Raiders actually want Mendoza to sit, or how long they feel that’s necessary, but nobody is going to be in too big of a hurry with the long-term of the franchise in mind. The plan is underway.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The debate about David Bailey vs. Arvell Reese with this pick will probably continue through the day of the 2026 NFL Draft, and I’ve even thrown Rueben Bain’s name into the mix lately. While Bain still might be in consideration here, the Jets seem to be zeroing in on one of Bailey or Reese, and Bailey has the more clarified role right now.

And for a team like the Jets, that’s probably pretty valuable. They could bet on Reese’s talent, but there’s some projection there. With David Bailey, they know exactly what they’re going to be asking him to do.