2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with QB supply running low

The 2026 NFL Draft is not going to be super full of some quarterback names that were somewhat expected to declare. Players like Arch Manning and LaNorris Sellers are returning to school. so we could actually be looking at the 2027 NFL Draft as being a very good one at the QB position.

Well, there are other positions that need drafting, so it's not all about the quarterback. As the regular season ends, the NFL Draft in April comes into view more, and we're approaching the fourth-month point already.

Let's crack open a quick first-round mock draft now that we know the QB supply is dwindling a bit.

Updated NFL Mock Draft as the QB supply dwindles for 2026

Picks 1-16

1. New York Giants - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The New York Giants keep the first overall pick and bolster the WR room with Jordyn Tyson, building around Jaxson Dart.

2. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza is the best QB in this class and is also going to be the first one off the board in April. The Las Vegas Raiders can't possibly mess this up, right?

3. Tennessee Titans - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

The Tennessee Titans simply need to add talent everywhere, so any position is on the table for them in the first round.

4. Cleveland Browns - Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Dante Moore is the second QB off the board, heading to the Cleveland Browns with the fourth overall selection, but he is one of the last going in Round 1...

5. New York Jets - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The New York Jets have to rebuild their defense a bit, so they grab Peter Woods from Clemson at pick no. 5.

6. Arizona Cardinals - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Caleb Downs does not play a sexy position, but he might just be the best defensive prospect in the entire class.

7. New Orleans Saints - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The New Orleans Saints have to get a bit more explosive off the EDGE, so they take Keldric Faulk from Auburn at pick no. 7.

8. Washington Commanders - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

David Bailey is another pass-rusher who could go in the first round. He heads to the needy Washington Commanders.

9. Cincinnati Bengals - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Cincinnati Bengals need a little bit of everything on the defensive side of the ball, and that isn't an exaggeration.

10. Los Angeles Rams - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Los Angeles Rams own the Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick and build for the future a bit with the selection of Spencer Fano.

11. Miami Dolphins - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

A very CB-needy team is the Miami Dolphins, so this pick should not come as a huge shock in Round 1.

12. Kansas City Chiefs - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Kansas City Chiefs make a bold selection and inject some juice into their offense by taking Jeremiyah Love from Notre Dame at pick 12.

13. Minnesota Vikings - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Yet another first-round DB comes off the board as the Minnesota Vikings search for some long-term answers in the secondary.

14. Dallas Cowboys - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Defense. Defense. Defense.

Defense!

15. Baltimore Ravens - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Baltimore Ravens bolster the offensive line with Kadyn Proctor from Alabama at pick 15. The trenches are always a good idea.

16. Carolina Panthers - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

Building on a strength, the Carolina Panthers take Francis Mauigoa at pick 16.