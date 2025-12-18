2025 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 16

This week, a total of nine teams can join the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams in the NFL’s 2025 playoff field.

The New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Philadelphia Eagles simply have to win and they are in. In the case of the Birds, they would wrap up a second consecutive NFC East title by knocking off the Commanders on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the NFC West, NFC North, and NFC South feature matchups this week between the top two teams in those divisions.

Football food for thought in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL Season

Thursday, Dec. 18

L.A. Rams (11-3) at Seattle (11-3): In Week 11 at SoFi Stadium, the Seahawks outgained the Rams in total yardage, 414-249, but quarterback Sam Darnold served up four picks in a 21-19 loss. Sean McVay’s two-headed rushing attack of Kyren Williams and Blake Corum face the league’s third-best run defense.

Saturday, Dec. 20

Philadelphia (9-5) at Washington (4-10): It’s the first of two meetings between these teams the final three weeks of the season. Nick Sirianni’s team took advantage of the league’s worst offense last week in blanking the Raiders. The Commanders’ minus-12 turnover differential is the third-worst in the NFL.

Green Bay (9-4-1) at Chicago (10-4): Two weeks ago, Matt LaFleur’s team held off the Bears, 28-21, at Lambeau Field. The Packers suffered key injuries in last week’s setback at Denver. Chicago leads the NFL with 30 takeaways, while eight of Green Bay’s 11 turnovers this season came in their four losses and a tie.

Sunday, Dec. 21

Tampa Bay (7-7) at Carolina (7-7): The Buccaneers have dropped two straight home games to the Saints and Falcons, while the improved Panthers have alternated wins and losses in each of their last eight outings. Tampa Bay owns a 9-1 edge in this series dating back to 2020, prevailing in the last five meetings.

Buffalo (10-4) at Cleveland (3-11): Sean McDermott’s team appears to have its swagger back, this after last week’s 35-31 win over the Patriots in which the Bills rallied from a 21-0 deficit. However, there will be a lot of eyes on Cleveland’s Myles Garrett (21.5), who is on the verge of a new single-season sack record.

L.A. Chargers (10-4) at Dallas (6-7-1): A victory by Jim Harabugh’s club (4-2 on the road this season) would equal last year’s win total. The Cowboys have dropped two straight since knocking off the Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day, and this season are giving up exactly 30.0 points per game—second-worst in the NFL.

Cincinnati (4-10) at Miami (6-8): This game was flexed out of Sunday night. Now Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel has flexed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the starting lineup in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers. The latter could have some success against a team that has allowed the most points in the league.

N.Y. Jets (3-11) at New Orleans (4-10): The Jets’ defense was awful last Sunday at Jacksonville and it cost coordinator Steve Wilks his job. This club has allowed the third-most points in the NFL, and Aaron Glenn’s team is 1-5 away from home. They face a spunky Saints’ team that has won three of its last five games.