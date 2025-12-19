2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with QB supply running low

Picks 17-32

17. Detroit Lions - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Yet another first-round CB is off the board. The Detroit Lions have invested heavily into the secondary, but it's just not yet come together.

18. New York Jets - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Jets have to also rebuild their WR room around Garrett Wilson, so adding Carnell Tate is a great idea.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

With Cade Otton set to hit free agency, the Buccaneers grab Kenyon Sadiq, a rare type of prospect at the position.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The third and final QB comes off the board here in Round 1 with Ty Simpson heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

21. Philadelphia Eagles - Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Howie Roseman did it again. Roseman continues his lengthy history of investing into the offensive line with premium NFL Draft capital. Philly's OL took a step back this year.

22. Houston Texans - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Houston's offensive line is coming into shape a bit, but I do believe it's still lacking key talent, so I went with Caleb Lomu at pick 22.

23. Dallas Cowboys - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Two Calebs in a row? Yes! The Dallas Cowboys take two defensive prospects with their first-round draft picks, perhaps ushering in a new era of defensive success.

24. Buffalo Bills - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

It feels like Buffalo could take a wide receiver or someone in the secondary with their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. I went with Makai Lemon. Josh Allen needs more help on that side of the ball.

25. Chicago Bears - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

26. Los Angeles Chargers - A'Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

How about some more beef up front? The Los Angeles Chargers really don't have many overly talented players on defense, so adding some difference-makers would really go a long way.

27. San Francisco 49ers - Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

The injury is going to complicate things for Chris Bell, but he's a first-round talent, so he could very easily go in Round 1.

28. Cleveland Browns - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Cleveland has two first-round picks; this one belonged to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Browns bolster an already stout defensive line with Kayden McDonald.

29. New England Patriots - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The New England Patriots are another offensive weapon away from really becoming a huge threat on offense, so going wide receiver or tight end in the first round makes a lot of sense.

30. Seattle Seahawks - Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

The Seattle Seahawks could use another iOL, so they target Emmanuel Pregnon from Oregon at the bottom of the first round.

31. Los Angeles Rams - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The LA Rams, with their own first-round pick, add another WR for Matthew Stafford and grab KC Concepcion.

32. Denver Broncos - Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

The Denver Broncos finish up this first-round mock draft with Germie Bernard from Alabama. The Broncos are probably missing another pass-catcher.