2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with QB supply running low

Picks 17-32
17. Detroit Lions - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
Yet another first-round CB is off the board. The Detroit Lions have invested heavily into the secondary, but it's just not yet come together.
18. New York Jets - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
The Jets have to also rebuild their WR room around Garrett Wilson, so adding Carnell Tate is a great idea.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
With Cade Otton set to hit free agency, the Buccaneers grab Kenyon Sadiq, a rare type of prospect at the position.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
The third and final QB comes off the board here in Round 1 with Ty Simpson heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
21. Philadelphia Eagles - Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State
Howie Roseman did it again. Roseman continues his lengthy history of investing into the offensive line with premium NFL Draft capital. Philly's OL took a step back this year.
22. Houston Texans - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
Houston's offensive line is coming into shape a bit, but I do believe it's still lacking key talent, so I went with Caleb Lomu at pick 22.
23. Dallas Cowboys - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
Two Calebs in a row? Yes! The Dallas Cowboys take two defensive prospects with their first-round draft picks, perhaps ushering in a new era of defensive success.
24. Buffalo Bills - Makai Lemon, WR, USC
It feels like Buffalo could take a wide receiver or someone in the secondary with their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. I went with Makai Lemon. Josh Allen needs more help on that side of the ball.
25. Chicago Bears - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
26. Los Angeles Chargers - A'Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon
How about some more beef up front? The Los Angeles Chargers really don't have many overly talented players on defense, so adding some difference-makers would really go a long way.
27. San Francisco 49ers - Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
The injury is going to complicate things for Chris Bell, but he's a first-round talent, so he could very easily go in Round 1.
28. Cleveland Browns - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
Cleveland has two first-round picks; this one belonged to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Browns bolster an already stout defensive line with Kayden McDonald.
29. New England Patriots - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
The New England Patriots are another offensive weapon away from really becoming a huge threat on offense, so going wide receiver or tight end in the first round makes a lot of sense.
30. Seattle Seahawks - Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon
The Seattle Seahawks could use another iOL, so they target Emmanuel Pregnon from Oregon at the bottom of the first round.
31. Los Angeles Rams - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
The LA Rams, with their own first-round pick, add another WR for Matthew Stafford and grab KC Concepcion.
32. Denver Broncos - Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
The Denver Broncos finish up this first-round mock draft with Germie Bernard from Alabama. The Broncos are probably missing another pass-catcher.
