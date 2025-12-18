NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Ranking every AFC playoff team after Week 15

The AFC Playoff Picture could very likely not have all of Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow this year, but as we can all see, teams are more than just their starting quarterbacks. There are dozens of other players on a roster that contribute to the end goal.

With the parity at an all-time high this year and other AFC teams simply catching up in terms of roster talent, the AFC has looked a lot different this year than in prior seasons. As of now, the playoff picture would bring some very interesting seeding and matchups.

And as we approach Week 16, we power ranked all seven AFC teams currently in a playoff spot.

Ranking the seven AFC playoff teams approaching crucial Week 16 action

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most average teams in the NFL, ranking 13th in points scored and 18th in points allowed. Sure, the AFC North title could be theirs, but it's mainly been due to a regression year by the Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh would go one-and-done in the playoffs this year. There isn't anything special about this squad.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers, if nothing else, have a top defense and a QB in Justin Herbert who can sometimes be great. The banged-up offensive line and Herbert's poor history in the playoffs don't really paint a pretty picture for LA when the postseason rolls around. This team is not built to win a playoff game, primarily lacking top-end talent and key depth.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

With Trevor Lawrence heating up, the Jacksonville Jaguars could be peaking at the right time. The Jags can also run the ball well and stop the run, which is a recipe for success, but there is still a massive unknown with this team. Jacksonville is good, perhaps on the cusp of being great. These final three games will tell us a lot about how far this team can go in the playoffs.