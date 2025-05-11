2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

29. Detroit Lions: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

The Detroit Lions might be in worse shape off the edge this coming season than anyone realized. Aidan Hutchinson’s idea of coming back last year if the Lions made the Super Bowl looks even more far-fetched when you see the video he posted to social media of his recovery process. He doesn’t look remotely close to coming back to the field. The Lions will need pass rush help and Matayo Uiagalelei was a beast last year with 10.5 sacks as a sophomore.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Jordyn Tyson is a former Colorado transfer who has done an awesome job since getting to Arizona State, catching 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He has a chance to push himself up to that WR1 status with another big year for the Sun Devils. The Baltimore Ravens are always about value, and Tyson could end up being the best offensive player on the board in this scenario.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

The Kansas City Chiefs already did a work this offseason revamping both the offensive and defensive lines. They managed to get Josh Simmons in the first round while snagging Omarr Norman-Lott and Ashton Gillotte later on. This Kansas City team saw what a dominant group of guys on the defensive front can do in a big game, and they’re not going to settle for status quo. Christen Miller gives them another weapon on the front four.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Even if Dallas Goedert’s contract situation is resolved for the time being, the Eagles might still have long-term questions at the tight end position. This draft class is not nearly as strong as last year’s at the tight end spot, but Eli Stowers is one guy to watch as of right now who could go off the board within the top 32 picks overall. The former Texas A&M and New Mexico State transfer finally had a breakthrough year last year and could be in line for TE1 status in 2026.

READ MORE: Latest 2025 Offseason Power Rankings