2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round order plus top needs for every team

The 2026 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, and that means we'll see a ton of players have their dreams come true. For those players, it's a time of celebration, but it also means that the work has only just begun.

The main issue with this year's class is it appears like there just isn't as much talent overall as you'd like, especially in the first round. This could force teams to perhaps overdraft certain prospects and look for other avenues to improve the roster.

With about a month still to go before the draft, there is a lot that can change. Let's dive into the entire Round 1 order and talk about the top roster need for each team.

Round 1 order in the 2026 NFL Draft, plus top needs for teams

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Quarterback

The Raiders will likely stand pat here and select Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza has some Kirk Cousins to him as a pure pocket passer, but he's a bit more mobile. This pick is simply going to happen unless something major happens.

2. New York Jets - Quarterback

The Jets top need is quarterback, but that isn't going to happen with the second overall pick. This team does have three first-round picks in 2027, though.

3. Arizona Cardinals - Quarterback

Like the Jets, the Cardinals won't be in a position to take a quarterback with this pick unless they or the Jets truly feel like Ty Simpson is good enough to be taken this high.

4. Tennessee Titans - Wide Receiver

Cam Ward simply needs more weapons, so the Titans have to find someone with this pick. Calvin Ridley cannot keep being the top target for this team.

5. New York Giants - Running Back

Not making a splash at running back this offseason, the Giants might be interested in snagging Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love with the fifth pick. If nothing else, they have some nice tight end talent and a stud no. 1 receiver in Malik Nabers.

6. Cleveland Browns - Wide Receiver

The Browns are going to have multiple Round 1 receiver prospects available to them here. Jerry Jeudy is the team's best player in this room, and he regressed big-time in 2025.

7. Washington Commanders - Offensive Line

Is it just me, or is the Commanders offensive line still largely bad? Maybe I'm wrong here, but it feels like another solid starter is needed, especially along the interior.

8. New Orleans Saints - Wide Receiver

After signing Travis Etienne in free agency and shoring up the offensive line, the Saints need to target a wide receiver to pair up with Chris Olave.

9. Kansas City Chiefs - Defensive Line

I understand why many Chiefs fans would want to mock a top offensive weapon here, but this defensive line (and secondary, to be honest) simply lack talent - there aren't many good players on this defense anymore. The Chiefs have to address this side of the ball.

Heck, in the secondary, all of Bryan Cook, Jaylen Watson, and Trent McDuffie departed this offseason.

10. Cincinnati Bengals - Anything on defense

Once again, it feels like the Bengals have left some meat on the bone on defense in free agency. Quite literally any Round 1 defensive prospect would work here.

11. Miami Dolphins - Everything

Argubaly the worst roster in the NFL, the Dolphins simply need to take the best player avaible on the Round 1 board here.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Secondary

Any top cornerback or safety prospect would work here for the Cowboys, as the defensive line at least has some talent and did see an impact player hit the roster in Rashan Gary.

13. Los Angeles Rams - Wide Receiver

With Davante Adams older and under contract for just one more season, the Rams would be smart to find a cost-controlled wide receiver to pair up with Puka Nacua.

14. Baltimore Ravens - Interior Offensive Line

The interior offensive line was a sore spot for the Ravens in 2025. Vega Ioane from Penn State would be a homerun selection here.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Defensive Line

The Buccaneers struggled to consistently get to the quarterback in 2025. Adding some juice to the defensive line would be a smart idea, as the offense, for the most part, is pretty well-stocked.

16. New York Jets - Wide Receiver