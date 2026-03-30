Broncos' 7-Round NFL Mock Draft gives Bo Nix even more offensive weapons

The Denver Broncos swung a major trade for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle earlier this offseason, and suddenly, the Broncos sport one of the best groups of offensive playmakers in the NFL. It's funny that it sometimes only takes one player for a unit to truly come together.

But that was the case here in Denver. In the process, the Broncos did give up their first-round pick, a third-rounder, and did move up in the fourth round with the Miami Dolphins. The Broncos now do not have a first-round pick and actually have some of the least NFL Draft capital in the league right now.

But on the flip side, the team may have the league's best roster at this point, which is great news for them. Denver can still make some progress in the draft as well, and they could continue to load up on playmakers. They do just that in this mock draft.

Updated Denver Broncos mock draft as the NFL Draft approaches

62. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

It would be an ideal scenario if Notre Dame's Jadarian Price fell to the Broncos with the 62nd overall pick. His teammate, Jeremiyah Love, is the best prospect at the position in the draft this year and is all but a lock for the top-10.

However, there could be a massive gap before the next running back is taken, and the Broncos would be wise to jump on this opportunity. A runner in the mold of Javonte Williams, Price would be a legitimate option in the backfield for Denver, profiles as a future RB1, and would also be someone who could help out and carry the load if J.K. Dobbins goes down.

When that happened last year, Denver simply could not run the ball well, so the need for another running back is present. Adding Price would give the Broncos a three-headed monster with Dobbins and RJ Harvey.