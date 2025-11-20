2025 NFL Season: 5 key statistics for Week 12 that you must know

Thanksgiving Day is one week away, which means the NFL is coming down the home stretch. Next week’s slate will see all 32 clubs in action for the first time since Week 4.

This week, the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and Washington Commanders get some time off.

Once again, there are no shortage of interesting numbers in regards to the 28 teams that will take the field in Week 12.

Take a look at 5 key numbers for Week 12

5

Here’s something to ponder after 11 weeks. The Eagles, Buccaneers, and Rams are the only teams in the league which won their divisions in 2024 that are currently in first place at the moment. You will notice that no AFC reigning champion is on the list. Entering Week 12, the Patriots, Steelers, Colts, and Broncos own the top spots in the other conference instead of the Bills, Ravens, Texans and Chiefs, respectively. In the NFC, the Lions are currently in third place behind the 7-3 Chicago Bears and 6-3-1 Green Bay Packers.

0

The team still has seven games to play, but this number is still worth keeping an eye on. Through 10 contests this season, the New York Jets have yet to pick off an opposing passer. It’s also worth noting that Aaron Glenn’s team has just one takeaway this season via an Andre Cisco recovery of Broncos’ wideout Tony Franklin’s fumble in Week 6 in London. The NFL single-season team records for fewest interceptions (2) and fewest takeaways (7) were both set by Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers back in 2018.

37

It's not as if the Shane Steichen’s team had issues scoring points in 2024. A year ago, the Indianapolis Colts totaled 377 points in 17 outings (22.2 average) and the club’s offensive unit totaled an impressive 40 TDs (20 rushing, 20 passing). However, the league’s highest-scoring team after 11 weeks of play this season is outdoing itself to date. The Colts are averaging basically 10 more points per contest (32.1 average) and their offensive unit has already reached the end zone 37 times (17 via Jonathan Taylor) in just 10 games.

15

You could make a case that he’s currently the best player in the NFL. Cleveland Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett leads the NFL with 15.0 sacks—11 of those in his last four games. It’s the fifth consecutive season that the nine-year pro has amassed at least 14.0 QB traps, and Garrett and his team still have seven games remaining on their schedule. Cleveland is 2-8 and will start their third different quarterback this week at Las Vegas. All told, Garrett has as many sacks as the Browns have offensive TDs (15) in 2025.

9

The reigning AFC champions are sitting at 5-5 after 10 games. The Kansas City Chiefs were a 15-2 team in 2024 and reached their third straight Super Bowl. It’s not out of the question that Andy Reid’s club could get its act together on both sides of the ball. But the team currently sits behind the 9-2 Denver Broncos and the 7-4 Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West. These Chiefs haven’t come up with a lot of big plays in 2025, totaling a mere nine takeaways in 10 contests. That includes forcing zero turnovers in six outings.