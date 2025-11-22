2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round predictions with a shock at the top

9. Cincinnati Bengals - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Cincinnati Bengals are a total mess, and I am not sure it makes any sense to put Joe Burrow back on the field, as this defense is historically bad, and Burrow isn't going to fix that. If you ask me what Cincy needs to do, they need to move on from Zac Taylor and bring in a proven, defensive head coach.

Joe Burrow and that offense is going to be just fine, so hiring a defensive-minded coach to get that unit right would make a lot of sense. From there, the Bengals need to load up on defensive talent and again address the offensive line.

This could lead them to taking Caleb Downs from Ohio State with the ninth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It would be wise for the Bengals to embrace a more rugged, defensive mindset this coming offseason, as they are now approaching missing the playoffs three years in a row.

Things will continue to get worse until major change is made.

10. Arizona Cardinals - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Another team that could undergo a ton of change this coming offseason is the Arizona Cardinals, a team that feels poised to move on from Kyler Murray. If they do that, the Cardinals might angle toward taking a QB in the 2026 NFL Draft, but most of the top ones are gone at this point.

This is where we might see a major trade, but I am not sure Arizona would want to reach for one, as Jacoby Brissett has played well for them. For now, they could add another weapon on offense, which has been something they've needed for multiple years now.

Jordyn Tyson might be the best WR in the country, so this would be a great pick for Arizona.