Joe Burrow's likely return won't change a thing for the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are 3-7 on the season and have gone 1-7 since an encouraging 2-0 start to begin the season. However, in Week 2, the Bengals lost Joe Burrow to a toe injury that was likely going to sideline him for the rest of the season.

However, a couple of months later, it's clear that Burrow is working his way back into the lineup and does appear to be trending toward playing in Week 12. The Bengals are home against the New England Patriots, a team sporting a 9-2 record and among the best in the NFL.

Even with Burrow out, though, the Bengals' offense has been able to move the ball well, and that unit really hasn't been the issue here. Even when Burrow does return to the lineup, how does that fix the team's putrid, historically bad defense?

Joe Burrow is trending toward playing, but that won't fix the Bengals' issues

Joe Burrow practiced in full on Thursday:

For a second straight day today, Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been taking snaps with Cincinnati’s starting offense, preparing him for the possibility that he could play Sunday vs. New England. pic.twitter.com/bJxpxvAq3C — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2025

Burrow has missed eight games this year. Cincy is also likely having to win out to have any shot at the AFC playoffs, and they not only play the Patriots in Week 12, but they also have face the Ravens twice, the Bills, and the Browns.

In the eight games Joe Burrow has missed, the Bengals have averaged 22.5 points per game. In Weeks 7-9, Cincy put up 33, 38, and 42 points, losing two of those games. As we all know, it's been the bottom-tier defense that has been the issue this year. This unit is allowing 33.4 points per game, which is the worst mark in the NFL.

Burrow has played the 2021, 2022, and 2024 seasons at full health, or near full health, and in those three seasons, the Bengals have averaged the following on offense:



2021: 27.1 PPG

2022: 26.1 PPG

2024: 27.8 PPG

This has been the primary offensive production in the Joe Burrow era - roughly 27 points per game, so that is what we could reasonably expect when he returns to the lineup. I struggle to see, though, how this would result in more wins.

When you think about it, the Bengals aren't fixing much of anything bringing Joe Burrow back into the lineup. I understand the idea, as he's likely healthy enough to play, but the Bengals aren't going to win many more games and will again miss the playoffs for the third year in a row.