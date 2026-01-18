2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

29. Los Angeles Rams - Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Chris Bell tore his ACL back in November, but he’s a first-round prospect and could still hear his name called with one of the 32 selections in Round 1. The Los Angeles Rams have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft thanks to the trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

LA can get a bit frisky with this second pick, as the roster is otherwise very good, so the Rams could make some luxury picks here. The Rams did see Matthew Stafford play the best football of his career in 2025, and a huge reason for that could be that the Rams went out and signed Davante Adams in free agency.

Alongside Puka Nacua, the Rams’ passing attack was unstoppable at times, and with Stafford nearing the end of his career, the Rams should look to ensure he can maintain this elite level of play for another year or so, but they can also get some long-term WR stability as well with this pick.

Nacua is likely signing a monster extension in the offseason, so Chris Bell could also bring a much-needed rookie contract in the mix at the position.

30. New England Patriots - Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Two wide receivers in a row here at pick 29 and 30 in this mock draft, as the New England Patriots snag Germie Bernard from Alabama. Yet again, I could see the Patriots, among other teams, looking to trade their first-round pick to acquire an impact player on offense.

The Patriots’ passing attack was stellar this year, but another weapon is needed, and Bernard profiles as a high-end WR2 in this league, which is a good thing. Drake Maye is going to receive a ton of MVP votes this year and might truly be another weapon or two away from eventually winning the award.

This first-round pick should end up being used on the offensive side of the ball either way - whether it’s a trade or used to take a rookie.