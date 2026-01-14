2026 NFL Mock Draft: Ideal first-round target for remaining playoff teams

The 2026 NFL Draft will be here before you know it, and as the NFL playoffs continue, there are already 24 eliminated teams, With just eight remaining, the season is going to be over in the next month.

And unfortunately for some teams, the 2026 NFL Draft really does not have a ton of top-end talent, and with Dante Moore returning to Oregon, the QB class just got a lot thinner. For many of these playoff teams, though, they really do not have many urgent needs.

Let's outline an ideal first-round pick for each of the eight remaining playoff teams.

Ideal 2026 NFL Draft first-round picks for every remaining playoff team

Chicago Bears - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Chicago Bears have to get younger and more explosive along the defensive front, so CJ Allen falling into their laps in the first round would be a nice find. Chicago's defense has actually struggled a bit this year.

Buffalo Bills - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The Buffalo Bills might not be able to pick high enough to find a WR1, but KC Concepcion is simply elite with the ball in his hands and someone Josh Allen simply has to get the ball to in space. He can handle the rest.

San Francisco 49ers - Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

The San Francisco 49ers have been decimated by injuries this season, and the WR room has really taken a hit. Germie Bernard might not profile into a WR1 in the NFL, but he's got a WR2 ceiling and someone who possesses first-round qualities.

Houston Texans - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Why not continue building on a strength? The one way to keep a strength going year after year is to keep filling the position with good, young talent. Kayden McDonald would enter into, arguably, the best defensive system in the NFL.

Los Angeles Rams - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The LA Rams actually have two first-round picks, so they could end up likely finding a better CB prospect a few picks higher, but I really would not be shocked if the Rams packaged one of those picks for some immediate secondary help.

New England Patriots - TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The New England Patriots need to get a bit better off the edge. This team has also turned into more of a rugged, hard-nosed culture thanks to Mike Vrabel, so a pick in the trenches really makes sense here.

Denver Broncos - Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

The Denver Broncos have to get more serious about the LB room in the offseason after largely failing to secure the position with free agent acquisitions. Anthony Hill Jr could be a consistent enforcer in the middle of the defense that Denver has been searching for.

Seattle Seahawks - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Brandon Cisse could come into an ideal situation with the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle does have some free agent defensive backs, so CB is firmly on the table in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.