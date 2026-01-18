2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

Round 2

33. New York Jets - LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

34. Arizona Cardinals - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

35. Tennessee Titans - Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

36. Las Vegas Raiders - R. Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

37. New York Giants - Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

38. Houston Texans - Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

39. Cleveland Browns - Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

40. Kansas City Chiefs - Zion Young EDGE. Missouri

41. Cincinnati Bengals - AJ Haulcy, S, LSU

42. New Orleans Saints - Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

43. Miami Dolphins - Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

44. New York Jets - Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

45. Baltimore Ravens - Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

47. Indianapolis Colts - Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

48. Atlanta Falcons - Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC

49. Minnesota Vikings - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

50. Detroit Lions - Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

51. Carolina Panthers - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

52. Green Bay Packers - Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

53. Pittsburgh Steelers - Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

54. Philadelphia Eagles - Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

55. Los Angeles Chargers - Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

56. Jacksonville Jaguars - Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

57. Chicago Bears - Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

58. San Francisco 49ers - Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

59. Houston Texans - Connor Lew, OC, Auburn

60. Buffalo Bills - Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

61. Los Angeles Rams - Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

62. New England Patriots - Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

63. Baltimore Ravens (via DEN) - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

64. Seattle Seahawks, Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

We won’t break down every pick here, but there isn’t a QB to be found in our second round. We did see a run on defensive players at the top, with the New York Jets double-dipping on that side of the ball with LT Overton and Chris Johnson.

Round 3

65. Arizona Cardinals - Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

66. Tennessee Titans - Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

67. Las Vegas Raiders - Omar Cooper Jr, WR, Indiana

68. Philadelphia Eagles Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

69. Houston Texans - Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

70. Cleveland Browns - Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

71. Washington Commanders - Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

72. Cincinnati Bengals - Darrell Jackson Jr, DT, Florida State

73. New Orleans Saints - Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

74. Kansas City Chiefs - D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

75. Miami Dolphins - Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

76. Pittsburgh Steelers - Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

78. Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Lucas, EDGE, USC

79. Atlanta Falcons - Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

80. Baltimore Ravens - Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M

81. Jacksonville Jaguars - Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

82. Minnesota Vikings - Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

83. Carolina Panthers - Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

84. Green Bay Packers - Parker Brailsford, OC, Alabama

85. Pittsburgh Steelers - Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

86. Los Angeles Chargers - Ted Hurts, WR, Georgia State

87. Miami Dolphins - Brian Parker II, OG, Duke

88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

89. Chicago Bears - Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati

90. Miami Dolphins - Kaystron Allen, RB, Penn State

91. Buffalo Bills - Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

92. San Francisco 49ers - Justin Joly, TE, NC State

93. Los Angeles Rams - Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

94. New England Patriots - Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

95. Denver Broncos - Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

96. Seattle Seahawks - Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech

97. Minnesota Vikings - Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

98. Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Kilgore, S, South Carolina

99. Pittsburgh Steelers - Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama

100. Jacksonville Jaguars - Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

We saw two quarterbacks get taken here in Round 3, as the Arizona Cardinals take a stab at Garrett Nussmeier from LSU. Since they traded Kyler Murray in this mock, coming away with a QB is logical. The Minnesota Vikings took Trinidad Chambliss from Ole Miss at pick 97, and while he is trying to return to college for another year, it feels most likely that he’ll have to enter the NFL Draft, and the Vikings absolutely need some QB clarity.

How did your favorite team do in our latest 2026 NFL mock draft?