2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

Round 2
33. New York Jets - LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama
34. Arizona Cardinals - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
35. Tennessee Titans - Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas
36. Las Vegas Raiders - R. Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
37. New York Giants - Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon
38. Houston Texans - Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
39. Cleveland Browns - Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
40. Kansas City Chiefs - Zion Young EDGE. Missouri
41. Cincinnati Bengals - AJ Haulcy, S, LSU
42. New Orleans Saints - Christen Miller, DT, Georgia
43. Miami Dolphins - Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
44. New York Jets - Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
45. Baltimore Ravens - Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kamari Ramsey, S, USC
47. Indianapolis Colts - Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
48. Atlanta Falcons - Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC
49. Minnesota Vikings - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
50. Detroit Lions - Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa
51. Carolina Panthers - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
52. Green Bay Packers - Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
53. Pittsburgh Steelers - Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas
54. Philadelphia Eagles - Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M
55. Los Angeles Chargers - Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
56. Jacksonville Jaguars - Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern
57. Chicago Bears - Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
58. San Francisco 49ers - Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
59. Houston Texans - Connor Lew, OC, Auburn
60. Buffalo Bills - Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M
61. Los Angeles Rams - Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
62. New England Patriots - Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
63. Baltimore Ravens (via DEN) - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
64. Seattle Seahawks, Skyler Bell, WR, UConn
We won’t break down every pick here, but there isn’t a QB to be found in our second round. We did see a run on defensive players at the top, with the New York Jets double-dipping on that side of the ball with LT Overton and Chris Johnson.
Round 3
65. Arizona Cardinals - Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
66. Tennessee Titans - Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
67. Las Vegas Raiders - Omar Cooper Jr, WR, Indiana
68. Philadelphia Eagles Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee
69. Houston Texans - Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
70. Cleveland Browns - Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
71. Washington Commanders - Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State
72. Cincinnati Bengals - Darrell Jackson Jr, DT, Florida State
73. New Orleans Saints - Genesis Smith, S, Arizona
74. Kansas City Chiefs - D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
75. Miami Dolphins - Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
76. Pittsburgh Steelers - Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State
77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)
78. Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Lucas, EDGE, USC
79. Atlanta Falcons - Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
80. Baltimore Ravens - Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M
81. Jacksonville Jaguars - Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech
82. Minnesota Vikings - Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
83. Carolina Panthers - Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
84. Green Bay Packers - Parker Brailsford, OC, Alabama
85. Pittsburgh Steelers - Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State
86. Los Angeles Chargers - Ted Hurts, WR, Georgia State
87. Miami Dolphins - Brian Parker II, OG, Duke
88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
89. Chicago Bears - Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati
90. Miami Dolphins - Kaystron Allen, RB, Penn State
91. Buffalo Bills - Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
92. San Francisco 49ers - Justin Joly, TE, NC State
93. Los Angeles Rams - Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest
94. New England Patriots - Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
95. Denver Broncos - Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
96. Seattle Seahawks - Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech
97. Minnesota Vikings - Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss
98. Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Kilgore, S, South Carolina
99. Pittsburgh Steelers - Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama
100. Jacksonville Jaguars - Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
We saw two quarterbacks get taken here in Round 3, as the Arizona Cardinals take a stab at Garrett Nussmeier from LSU. Since they traded Kyler Murray in this mock, coming away with a QB is logical. The Minnesota Vikings took Trinidad Chambliss from Ole Miss at pick 97, and while he is trying to return to college for another year, it feels most likely that he’ll have to enter the NFL Draft, and the Vikings absolutely need some QB clarity.
How did your favorite team do in our latest 2026 NFL mock draft?
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations