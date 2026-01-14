2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated first-round mock draft ahead of Divisional Round

The 2025 NFL Season has just seven games remaining ahead of the Divisional Round, so the 2026 NFL Draft really isn't that far away, as the collegiate football season has only one game left, as Indiana takes on Miami for the national title.

After the end of both seasons, we'll get into the free agency period, NFL combine, and the NFL Draft in late April, so there is a ton of football related activities yet to come. Ahead of the Divisional Round, we whipped up a quick first-round mock draft.

And as the first round order comes into shape and key collegiate players declare for the draft, the mock drafts may begin to get way more accurate, so let's get into a first-round one right here.

Updated 2026 NFL Mock Draft ahead of the NFL Divisional Round

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

This is the only correct pick if the Raiders hope to eventually get out of the cellar in the AFC.

2. New York Jets - Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Dante Moore is still a very good QB prospect and a wise choice for the Jets with the second overall pick.

3. Arizona Cardinals - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Things really begin to get muddy after the first two picks, but the Arizona Cardinals take someone in Jeremiyah Love who could be an elite, game-changing player from day one.

4. Tennessee Titans - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

The Tennessee Titans grab Arvell Reese from Ohio State, someone who can immediately beef up the pass rush.

5. New York Giants - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Caleb Downs is the choice for the New York Giants, who need a new head coach, among other things.

6. Cleveland Browns - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Cleveland Browns must look to begin rebuilding more on the offensive side of the ball, Jordyn Tyson is a great place to start.

7. Washington Commanders - Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

The Washington Commanders need good, young talent, especially along the defensive line.

8. New Orleans Saints - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Carnell Tate could pair up with Chris Olave to form an elite WR duo for Tyler Shough in 2026 and beyond.