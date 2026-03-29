2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades

5. New York Giants - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love could be a huge get for the New York Giants offense. He's off the board at pick five in our latest mock draft and will instantly help out Jaxson Dart in his development. A strong offensive line and run game are a quarterback's best friends on the field, and the Giants could take Love to cross the strong run game off the to-do list.

6. Dallas Cowboys (via CLE) - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Trade! The Dallas Cowboys trade up six spots for David Bailey, an insanely productive pass-rusher from Texas Tech. Bailey's skillset is very similar to that of Nik Bonitto, who is a top-7 pass-rusher in the NFL for the Broncos.

Dallas could really make another major change on the defensive side of the ball with this pick, and they could also still keep their other first-round pick in a trade up from the 12th overall selection.

7. Washington Commanders - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

You really have to tip your cap to Commanders' General Manager Adam Peters for the work he's done in revamping this roster. The team has made a slew of defensive additions in free agency, and it's clear that Peters saw the urgency of this situation.

Caleb Downs is a do-it-all defensive back, so people should look past the 'S' that will appear next to his name. He's going to be an immediate impact starter and is going to shore up that secondary for Dan Quinn, in what could be a make-or-break year.

8. New Orleans Saints - Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami (FL)

The Saints take Rueben Bain Jr. at pick eight and laugh at your concerns with his size. Bain has insane bend and is going to simply get to the quarterback - good players are good players, period. Bain plays a hugely important position on the defense, and very quietly, Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley turned that unit around in 2026.