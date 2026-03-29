2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades

13. Buffalo Bills (via LAR) - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Trade! The Bills are making a huge trade up the first-round board, sending the Rams down a ton of picks, but the Rams get some capital in return, and the Bills get another very talented cornerback in Jermod McCoy. Buffalo has made some sweeping defensive changes this offseason.

Jim Leonhard is now in as the defensive coordinator, and he was a defensive back in the NFL and was recently coaching with the Broncos in a similar role. The Bills should address the secondary early on.

14. Baltimore Ravens - Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

The Ravens take someone in Vega Ioane who I believe is one of the more obvious 'hits' in the NFL. He's absolutely everything you want in a starting guard and is going to shore up the interior of that offensive line. I will be interested to see how the Ravens approach the center position in the NFL Draft, as Tyler Linderbaum signed with the Raiders.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Spencer Fano is the pick for the Buccaneers with the 15th overall selection. Fano might truly be able to play all five positions along the offensive line, but his likely not being a slam-dunk hit at any of the positions could make his future in the NFL a bit up in the air.

He could settle into being a high-end guard, but also could be someone who plays tackle in a pinch.

16. San Francisco 49ers (via NYJ) - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Trade! The 49ers get in on the fun in this mock draft and trade way up with the Jets to take Monroe Freeling, one of the best tackle prospects. Freeling has the size, length, and profiles as an impact starter. The Niners get more stout along the offensive line, and the Jets settle into a great spot for a certain offensive prospect later on in Round 1...