PFF surprisingly didn't like 49ers' blockbuster move in NFL Free Agency

If there was one move in NFL Free Agency that felt like a team-friendly blockbuster deal, it had to be the San Francisco 49ers adding longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

Evans signed a three-year contract with the 49ers that included a number of void years on the back end, giving the 49ers one of the best receivers of his era with cap hits of just $4.25 million in 2026, $7.31 million in 2027, and $9.7 million in 2028. The deal also only includes $16.3 million in guaranteed money.

For those reasons, along with the history of production from Evans in this league, it's a bit of a shocker that this move was considered the "least favorite" of the 49ers' offseason moves by the good folks over at Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF doesn't like 49ers' addition of veteran WR Mike Evans in NFL Free Agency

Here's what PFF had to say about not liking the 49ers' addition of Mike Evans in 2026 NFL Free Agency:

"In a vacuum, getting Evans on the 29th-biggest wide receiver contract in the NFL could be a good deal for the 49ers. However, his recent seasons and history are not on their side. The Texas A&M product set career lows in snaps played in each of the past two seasons and is about to play his 13th year in the NFL. Only one wide receiver has logged more than 400 receiving yards in their 13th season over the past five seasons — Keenan Allen’s 777 in 2025."



- Zoltán Buday, PFF

It's fair to critique the move given Evans' age and recent limitations due to injury. However, do we not think the 49ers thought about this when they signed him in the first place?

At this point, haven't John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to making moves to upgrade their offensive weaponry?

Plus, the value of adding someone like Evans can be as much about the intangibles he brings to the table as it is about what he's going to do on the field. The presence of Evans could be huge for a young player like 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall, and his experience through the years can also be a huge benefit to quarterback Brock Purdy.

The 49ers also brought in Christian Kirk this offseason in free agency, so they are taking some risks on guys with recent injury history, but it's still surprising that an outlet like PFF dislikes this move to that degree, especially with the 49ers bringing in the likes of Nate Hobbs (who was awful for the Packers last year) and Dre Greenlaw (who was a massive disappointment for the Broncos and continued to struggle with injuries).

We'll all get the chance to see how this one plays out, but Evans will certainly be motivated by folks doubting that he can make a substantial impact on his new team.