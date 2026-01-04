2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major trades

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than four months away at this point, and it's simply creeping up quite fast. Not only is the NFL playoffs beginning soon, but the college football season is nearly over. In the coming weeks, the NFL and CFB will come to an end, and we'll then make our way towards the always exciting NFL free agency period.

We'll also have the NFL Scouting Combine and the 2026 NFL Draft at the end of April. It's going to be a wild few months in the football world now that 2026 is here, and we have a complete two-round mock draft containing some major trades.

It seems like teams have never been more aggressive in trying to improve their rosters year over year. Let's crack open this two-round mock draft.

NFL Draft order taken before Week 18 began

Complete two-round 2026 mock draft containing major trades

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Las Vegas Raiders get us started with a very logical pick that could satisfy a huge need while also grabbing someone who could be the best overall prospect in the draft in Fernando Mendoza from Indiana.

There isn't really a major downside to this pick - Mendoza is a legitimate QB prospect who could instantly come in and help get this dysfunctional franchise back on track. He can do a little bit of everything at the position, and until the Raiders get serious about the QB, they'lll continue to circle the drain in the AFC West.

2. New York Giants - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Jordyn Tyson is the pick for the Las Vegas Raiders with the second overall selection. Tyson gives second-year QB Jaxson Dart a much-needed weapon alongside Malik Nabers, who is recovering from a knee injury. The Giants should stick with Dart and load up on weapons for his development.

3. New York Jets - Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The New York Jets could see Dante Moore fall into their laps at pick three in the 2026 NFL Draft. Moore comes from Oregon, and the Jets' GM, Darren Mougey, was in the Denver Broncos front office when they took Oregon QB Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft. This pick makes a ton of sense for player and team.

4. Tennessee Titans - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Tennessee Titans really get the party stared with Jeremiyah Love from Notre Dame at pick four, giving Cam Ward a potentially game-changing running back, which should make the passing game flow a lot easier.