2026 NFL Mock Draft: Brand-new top 5 mock draft ahead of Week 18

The 2026 NFL Draft does possess a good bit of talent, but the QB class doesn't appear to be the strongest. For the most part, teams picking high in the NFL Draft usually need a franchise quarterback, and we saw six of those passers getting taken in the first round back in 2024.

This year's NFL Draft is not going to have that kind of action, so these front offices that have a high pick are going to have to be very careful that they get the right prospect if it's not a quarterback. With the college football season winding down, the NFL Draft is only getting closer.

Let's get into a quick top-5 mock draft as Week 18 in the NFL approaches.

Updated top-5 mock draft as Week 18 approaches

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

This is honestly the only correct choice for the Las Vegas Raiders. Fernando Mendoza is going to be the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and is one of the stronger QB prospects we have seen in a little bit now. He's probably not at the tier of so-called 'generational' prospects like Trevor Lawrence and Caleb Williams, but he is every bit of a no. 1 overall-caliber pick. Mendoza can do a little bit of everything at the position and seems to be a beloved teammate and exceptional leader.

2. New York Giants - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The New York Giants do have something in Jaxson Dart, and I am of the opinion that taking a QB here would be the wrong move. With Malik Nabers on the mend from a torn ACL and the Giants needing another WR, Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State could make a lot of sense.

The biggest thing a QB needs to do to develop in the NFL is being able to get the ball out on time and throw accurate passes. Most everything else is icing on the cake. The Giants giving Dart another legitimate weapon is only going to help his development in what could be a crucial second year.

3. New York Jets - Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Dante Moore could fall right into the New York Jets' laps with the third overall pick. Oregon quarterbacks have a pretty good track record in the NFL, and Jets' GM Darren Mougey was just with the Denver Broncos, who used a first-round pick in 2024 on Bo Nix.

Moore, like Bo Nix, can play on time and get the ball out quickly. With a relatively strong offensive line already in place, the Jets could have something special brewing.

4. Tennessee Titans - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

This could be the first true shock of the 2026 NFL Draft. Cam Ward has made a ton of big-time throws this year and is honestly doing way more than you'd ever expect with the supporting cast he has. The Titans giving Ward a potentially elite running back for year two would open up the passing game and also make Ward's life a lot easier.

While this may seem too high for a running back. Jeremiyah Love is that kind of prospect.

5. Arizona Cardinals - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Arizona Cardinals might end up making a notable QB move before the NFL Draft rolls around in late April, as they seem poised to somehow move on from Kyler Murray. The Cardinals current regime might also be in a place where they have to win now, so drafting and developing a QB is probably off the table. Caleb Downs is arguably the best non-QB prospect in the 2026 class, so this could honestly be a bit of a steal for the Cardinals at pick five.