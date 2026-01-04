2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major trades

49. Indianapolis Colts - Austin Siereveld, OT, Ohio State

The Indianapolis Colts traded two first-round picks for Sauce Gardner, and they are now set to again miss the playoffs. Indy quickly went from one of the top teams in the NFL to a team that now has an uphill battle for 2026.

With no first-round pick to speak of, GM Chris Ballard has to hit on these 2026 draft picks. His first selection in our latest mock draft sees Indy taking tackle Austin Siereveld from Ohio State, who has played both guard and tackle.

50. Detroit Lions - Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

How about some OL help for the Detroit Lions? Their OL has been top in the NFL from a while now but did take a bit of a step back this year. Sometimes, teams just have to keep investing into units, and being able to draft and develop in the trenches is how teams are able to sustain success for the long-term in the NFL.

51. Carolina Panthers - Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

The Carolina Panthers take Kamari Ramsey from USC at pick 51 in this mock draft after shocking the NFL world and taking Alabama QB Ty Simpson in Round 1. This team could be very special in 2026 if the QB position can be improved.

52. Pittsburgh Steelers - Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

After trading their first-round pick for Kyler Murray, the Pittsburgh Steelers double-down on the offensive side of the ball and take Blake Miller from Clemson - Pittsburgh has to get more serious about the QB room, and while Murray isn’t a special quarterback, he does give the Steelers some stability for the next few seasons.

Adding another OL to the mix is also a wise idea, as Pittsburgh really needs to focus on getting with the times on the offensive side of the ball. Adding Kyler Murray and Blake Miller to the mix is a step in the right direction if you ask me.