NFL Predictions: Quarterback carousel predictions after the 2025 season

There is going to be some quarterback movement after the 2025 NFL Season - this happens every offseason at this point, and I really do believe that this ticked up a notch when Tom Brady left the New England Patriots after the 2019 NFL Season.

Teams are getting more desperate than ever to find a realistic solution at the position, but the trades and free agency signings rarely work out.

Let's make some early QB carousel predictions for a few passers after the 2025 NFL Season.

Kyler Murray to the New York Jets

Kyler Murray heating to the New York Jets could actually be a realistic solution for New York in the short term. The Jets would get a quarterback they could win with for a few seasons, and Murray would still allow them to operation as a run-heavy team, as Murray is best with a strong run game.

The Jets have the cap space and NFL Draft capital to swing something like this, and GM Darren Mougey does have three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, so while he's improving the roster these next few seasons, he'll have a great chance to land a long-term QB but not necessarily have to expose him to less-than-ideal conditions.

Mac Jones to the Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings need some healthy competition in the QB room for 2026, as JJ McCarthy and many others in the Vikings' organization are hitting a point in time where jobs could be on the line. In relief for Brock Purdy earlier this year, Jones was quite efficient, and the Vikings may honestly have a better overall situation for Jones to succeed in.

Throwing to Justin Jefferson and being protected by a very strong offensive line would be appealing to any QB. We've seen Mac Jones play at a high level before, and the Vikings could bring the best out of him.

Tua Tagovailoa to the Arizona Cardinals

Tua Tagovailoa is good enough to be starting in this league, but he and the Miami Dolphins just might need a fresh start. If Kyler Murray heads to the New York Jets in our predictions, could the Cardinals then seek to bring Tagovailoa in?

The idea here could be that a fresh start for the Dolphins' QB could be what he needs, as we've seen this be the case with guys like Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. Furthermore, Tagovailoa, while a limited QB, has been a high-end passer in this league before.

We can't pretend that he can't play - a move across the country and into a new conference might be precisely what he needs, and the Cardinals could be willing enough to take a chance.