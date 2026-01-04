2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major trades

21. Dallas Cowboys - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Dallas Cowboys use their second first-round pick of the first round on Avieon Terrell from Clemson. The brother of AJ Terrell of the Atlanta Falcons, the younger Terrell is actually someone who could play both slot CB and outside CB in the NFL.

This versatility would be very welcome for the Dallas defense, a unit that needs a boost everywhere. After grabbing Sonny Styles a few picks ago, they grab some secondary help.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

We’re to the point with the Los Angeles Chargers where this front office almost needs to take a top OL prospect with the first-round pick. Vega Ioane is one of the best OL prospects in the class and someone who could give the Bolts a legitimate solution at one of the iOL spots.

When both Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater are healthy, the puzzle will hopefully begin to come together to finally protect Justin Herbert consistently.

23. Buffalo Bills - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Buffalo Bills need more secondary help but also have a notable need at wide receiver as well. The Bills decide to grab Colston Hood, another top CB prospect. The Bills have regressed a bit this year and are locked into a Wild Card spot thanks to the surprising breakout by the New England Patriots.

Buffalo now has an uphill battle to regain control of the AFC East like they had for a half-decade.

24. Los Angeles Rams - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Los Angeles Rams’ own first-round pick is currently the 24th overall selection approaching Week 18 action. GM Les Snead has done an awesome job at rebuilding this roster with good, young talent on both sides of the ball.

The Rams keep their foot on the gas and come away with two blue-chip prospects in our latest NFL mock draft.