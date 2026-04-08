2026 NFL Mock Draft: Jerry Jones throws major curveball in latest Cowboys' mock

Most Dallas Cowboys mocks out there have the team selecting two defensive prospects with their two first-round picks. Right now, Dallas is picking with the 12th and 20th selections. Having two picks in the top-20 is some incredible value, but obviously, not having Micah Parsons in the mix is notable.

To give this team credit, though; it seems like they've made some strides on the defensive side of the ball. Going from Matt Eberflus to Christian Parker is already a major upgrade, and adding the likes of Jalen Thompson and Rashan Gary are going to boost this unit a bit.

But the 2026 NFL Draft is where this team can make some worthwhile changes. In this latest Cowboys mock draft, Jerry Jones throws all of us a major curveball.

Updated Dallas Cowboys mock draft sees Jerry Jones throwing a major curveball

12. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Starting tight end Jake Ferguson definitely regressed a bit in 2025, and he's just largely not a huge difference-maker at the position. The Cowboys could add another threat on offense and lean into what they do well, which is throwing the ball. Adding Kenyon Sadiq would give Dallas a consistent player who both blocks and receives well.

And along with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Javonte Williams on offense, Dallas would be impossible to stop. Getting that much better on offense would take a ton of pressure off the defense, but additions are still coming.

20. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

The hard-hitting Emmanuel McNeil-Warren could be the second safety off the board after Caleb Downs. While the Cowboys could benefit more from a linebacker or pass-rusher, McNeil-Warren is too good to pass up. Toledo has had some recent defensive back success with Quinyon Mitchell, and the Cowboys know all about him.

McNeil-Warren is going to thrive against the run and is also going to feast near the line of scrimmage.